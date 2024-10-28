[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Shows Up at Sooyoung's Japan Showcase Rocking a T-Shirt Featuring Her Face

On October 26, Sooyoung's showcase for her first debut in Japan as a solo artist took place at Yebisu the Garden Hall in Tokyo.
At the showcase held that day at 3 pm and again at 7 pm, Sooyoung performed four new songs from her first solo debut single, 'Unstoppable', with full band sound.
Chung Kyung-ho showed up at the showcase with three acquaintances.
The actor and three other guys waved placards to support Sooyoung, all donning matching t-shirts with her face printed.
2024.10.26— 詩 織 (@shiori_sooyoung) October 27, 2024
Tシャツ☺️☺️☺️#sooyoung#Unstoppable pic.twitter.com/3qe0v4RtgR
Chung Kyung-ho's pictures from the day went viral online, and the actor boldly rooting for his girlfriend at a public event without covering his face caught the eye.
The couple has not been hiding their affection recently, mentioning each other during their TV appearances and interviews.
Earlier this year, Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho were seen on a date in Sydney, Australia, which attracted much attention.
Chung Kyung-ho talked about this trip on a YouTube show, "I went to Australia with Sooyoung."
When asked how he and Sooyoung could still be so loving after being together for such a long time, Chung Kyung-ho responded with a sweet answer.
"We do everything together. I never do anything alone. Sooyoung is someone I always spend time with, no matter what."
(Credit= Online Community, 'shiori_sooyoung' X, '채널십오야' YouTube, 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)
(SBS Star)