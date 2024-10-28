뉴스
[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Shows Up at Sooyoung's Japan Showcase Rocking a T-Shirt Featuring Her Face
Published 2024.10.28 14:56
Actor Chung Kyung-ho flew to Japan to root for his girlfriend of 12 years, Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation.

On October 26, Sooyoung's showcase for her first debut in Japan as a solo artist took place at Yebisu the Garden Hall in Tokyo.

At the showcase held that day at 3 pm and again at 7 pm, Sooyoung performed four new songs from her first solo debut single, 'Unstoppable', with full band sound.
Chung Kyung-ho & Sooyoung
One audience member garnered extra attention at the showcase: it was Sooyoung's boyfriend, Chung Kyung-ho.

Chung Kyung-ho showed up at the showcase with three acquaintances.

The actor and three other guys waved placards to support Sooyoung, all donning matching t-shirts with her face printed.
 
Chung Kyung-ho's pictures from the day went viral online, and the actor boldly rooting for his girlfriend at a public event without covering his face caught the eye.
Chung Kyung-ho & Sooyoung
Dating since 2012, Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho have been together for 12 years.

The couple has not been hiding their affection recently, mentioning each other during their TV appearances and interviews.

Earlier this year, Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho were seen on a date in Sydney, Australia, which attracted much attention.

Chung Kyung-ho talked about this trip on a YouTube show, "I went to Australia with Sooyoung."

When asked how he and Sooyoung could still be so loving after being together for such a long time, Chung Kyung-ho responded with a sweet answer.

"We do everything together. I never do anything alone. Sooyoung is someone I always spend time with, no matter what."
Chung Kyung-ho & Sooyoung
Meanwhile, Sooyoung's Japan solo debut single album 'Unstoppable' will be released on October 30.

(Credit= Online Community, 'shiori_sooyoung' X, '채널십오야' YouTube, 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
