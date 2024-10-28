[SBS Star] Chung Kyung-ho Shows Up at Sooyoung's Japan Showcase Rocking a T-Shirt Featuring Her Face

이미지 확대하기

Actor Chung Kyung-ho flew to Japan to root for his girlfriend of 12 years, Sooyoung of K-pop girl group Girls' Generation.On October 26, Sooyoung's showcase for her first debut in Japan as a solo artist took place at Yebisu the Garden Hall in Tokyo.At the showcase held that day at 3 pm and again at 7 pm, Sooyoung performed four new songs from her first solo debut single, 'Unstoppable', with full band sound.One audience member garnered extra attention at the showcase: it was Sooyoung's boyfriend, Chung Kyung-ho.Chung Kyung-ho showed up at the showcase with three acquaintances.The actor and three other guys waved placards to support Sooyoung, all donning matching t-shirts with her face printed.Chung Kyung-ho's pictures from the day went viral online, and the actor boldly rooting for his girlfriend at a public event without covering his face caught the eye.Dating since 2012, Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho have been together for 12 years.The couple has not been hiding their affection recently, mentioning each other during their TV appearances and interviews.Earlier this year, Sooyoung and Chung Kyung-ho were seen on a date in Sydney, Australia, which attracted much attention.Chung Kyung-ho talked about this trip on a YouTube show, "I went to Australia with Sooyoung."When asked how he and Sooyoung could still be so loving after being together for such a long time, Chung Kyung-ho responded with a sweet answer."We do everything together. I never do anything alone. Sooyoung is someone I always spend time with, no matter what."Meanwhile, Sooyoung's Japan solo debut single album 'Unstoppable' will be released on October 30.(Credit= Online Community, 'shiori_sooyoung' X, '채널십오야' YouTube, 'sooyoungchoi' Instagram)(SBS Star)