[SBS Star] FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi's Defense of Minhwan amid His Controversy Draws Widespread Outrage

On October 26, Lee Hong Gi replied to a post from a fan on the band's official online fan community, WeVerse.
The fan's comment read, "The main issue isn't about allegations or fact-checking but whether a father of three actually paid for sex. There's plenty of evidence, and the investigation is already underway. I don't see what more we're waiting for. Nobody wants to support someone who frequented such places, and I hope you know that," seemingly implying that Minhwan should be removed from the band.
In response, Lee Hong Gi countered, "What if he didn't pay for sex or go to establishments that particularly facilitate prostitution? Can you take responsibility for what you're saying?"
This statement was broadly viewed as Lee Hong Gi showing support for Minhwan, which appeared to trigger the fan's critical response.
Both of Lee Hong Gi's comments have drawn heavy criticism, with many arguing that, even if Minhwan did not pay for sex, it was still inappropriate for him to spend time at such establishments as a married father.
Following a massive public backlash, Lee Hong Gi's comments have since been deleted.
At that time, Yulhee released an audio recording of a conversation between Minhwan and his broker, who arranges clients with private entertainment bars.
In the recording, Minhwan repeatedly requests reservations at bars with private rooms where patrons can drink with selected female companions, who may even undress and allow physical contact.
Minhwan also asks about booking a hotel room at four in the morning, implying that he might be looking for more than just a place to sleep.
Following this revelation, it was announced that the police have launched an investigation into Minhwan and his broker for potential violations of the Act on the Punishment of Arrangement of Commercial Sex Acts, among other charges.
▶ [SBS Star] Yulhee Exposes Minhwan's Frequent Visits to Adult Entertainment Bars During Their Marriage
(SBS Star)