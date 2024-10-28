뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi's Defense of Minhwan amid His Controversy Draws Widespread Outrage
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi's Defense of Minhwan amid His Controversy Draws Widespread Outrage

Published 2024.10.28 12:00 Updated 2024.10.28 12:03 View Count
[SBS Star] FTISLAND Lee Hong Gi's Defense of Minhwan amid His Controversy Draws Widespread Outrage
K-pop band FTISLAND's vocalist Lee Hong Gi is facing criticism for commenting on the controversy surrounding drummer Minhwan's alleged visits to adult entertainment establishments.

On October 26, Lee Hong Gi replied to a post from a fan on the band's official online fan community, WeVerse. 

The fan's comment read, "The main issue isn't about allegations or fact-checking but whether a father of three actually paid for sex. There's plenty of evidence, and the investigation is already underway. I don't see what more we're waiting for. Nobody wants to support someone who frequented such places, and I hope you know that," seemingly implying that Minhwan should be removed from the band.

In response, Lee Hong Gi countered, "What if he didn't pay for sex or go to establishments that particularly facilitate prostitution? Can you take responsibility for what you're saying?"
Minhwan
The day before, Lee Hong Gi had left a cryptic comment on WeVerse, writing, "This was their private matter, and it's turned out like this. Any wrongdoings should be acknowledged, and sincere apologies should be made. But let's also not rush to believe everything. I need to keep going and protect us, because that's who we are. Moving forward is all I can do, even as I take the hits."

This statement was broadly viewed as Lee Hong Gi showing support for Minhwan, which appeared to trigger the fan's critical response.

Both of Lee Hong Gi's comments have drawn heavy criticism, with many arguing that, even if Minhwan did not pay for sex, it was still inappropriate for him to spend time at such establishments as a married father. 

Following a massive public backlash, Lee Hong Gi's comments have since been deleted.
Minhwan
Last Friday, Minhwan's ex-wife, Yulhee, a former member of girl group LABOUM, had revealed Minhwan's alleged visits to adult entertainment bars.

At that time, Yulhee released an audio recording of a conversation between Minhwan and his broker, who arranges clients with private entertainment bars.

In the recording, Minhwan repeatedly requests reservations at bars with private rooms where patrons can drink with selected female companions, who may even undress and allow physical contact. 

Minhwan also asks about booking a hotel room at four in the morning, implying that he might be looking for more than just a place to sleep.

Following this revelation, it was announced that the police have launched an investigation into Minhwan and his broker for potential violations of the Act on the Punishment of Arrangement of Commercial Sex Acts, among other charges.

▶ [SBS Star] Yulhee Exposes Minhwan's Frequent Visits to Adult Entertainment Bars During Their Marriage
Minhwan
(Credit= Online Community, WeVerse, FNC Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지