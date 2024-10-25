[SBS Star] DEX Tells How Ahn Eun-jin & 'Fresh Off the Sea' Noonas Reacted to His Motorcycle Accident

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Entertainer DEX thanked the 'Fresh off the Sea' members for their affectionate help after his recent motorcycle accident.Actress Ahn Eun-jin guested on the October 24 episode of the YouTube show 'Fridge Interview', hosted by DEX.DEX appeared on tvN's reality show 'Fresh off the Sea' with actresses Yum Jung Ah, Ahn Eun-jin, and Park Jun Myun; on the show, he developed a close bond with the three noonas.While talking to Ahn Eun-jin, DEX related an event where he shook the 'Fresh off the Sea' group chat with his motorcycle accident."You and other noonas have been giving me a lot of help even after the show ended, and I feel so grateful for it.", DEX told Ahn Eun-jin, adding, "Remember how our group chat exploded when I had a motorcycle accident?""The moment DEX told the chatroom about his accident, unnie (Yum Jung Ah) spoke right away to her husband's hospital. In my case, I called the hospital I frequent and asked if my acquaintance could get checked in their emergency room.", Ahn Eun-jin remembered.DEX shared, "I needed a head-to-toe examination, yet I wasn't sure what to do and where to go. When I thought about who to talk to about this, I could only think of you noonas. And you guys gave me a whole lot of feedback!""Besides feeling extremely grateful, I was like, oh, no. I shouldn't have told the noonas.", DEX playfully added.Ahn Eun-jin said she and other 'Fresh off the Sea' cast members made a list of hospitals that compared their pros and cons within an hour of hearing about DEX's accident.She added that the members even made DEX's medical care schedule, including alternative options in case the facility was unavailable.DEX again thanked the 'Fresh off the Sea' members, especially Yum Jung Ah."I was examined from head to toe at Yum Jung Ah noona's husband's hospital. But the hospital refused to take any of my money. I insisted on paying, but eventually agreed to take some photos and give sign autographs instead.", he recalled.In September, DEX shared that he had an accident while riding a motorcycle; fortunately, he did not suffer any serious injuries.(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube, tvN Fresh off the Sea, 'dex_xeb' Instagram)(SBS Star)