[SBS Star] Song Ji-eun Stands Strong for Park Wi amid "Caregiver" Wedding Speech Controversy

송지은 박위 결혼했다고해서 영상보는데 축사보고 기겁함.

박위 동생이 자신을 송지은양의 영원한 서방님이라고 지칭하는 것도 이상하고 축사내용이 결혼축하가 아닌 형한테 장애가 생겨서 간병하느라 힘들었고 이제 이걸 송지은한테 주겠다라는 식으로 말함. 그리고 사람들 앞에서 배출어쩌고라면서 pic.twitter.com/cBmfrJA8gy — 도희 (@dodolime) October 19, 2024

Song Ji-eun, a former member of K-girl group Secret, showed unwavering affection for her husband, paraplegic YouTuber Park Wi, despite the controversy surrounding an inappropriate speech at their wedding.On October 24, Song Ji-eun shared several photos from the wedding along with a heartfelt message: "I'm just still so happy that I want to cherish this moment forever. Let's live happily ever after together, oppa!"In the comments, Park Wi expressed his love to her with a simple message: "I love you."The couple, who tied the knot on October 9, has been dubbed a "miracle couple" by the public.Despite Park Wi being in a wheelchair due to an accident at a drinking party in his 20s, Song Ji-eun embraced the challenges of dating and marrying him with love and faith in God.The public congratulated them on their wedding news when it was announced. However, a speech delivered by Park Wi's younger brother on their wedding day sparked controversy and drew significant criticism.During the speech, Park Wi's brother recounted an incident at the gym, saying, "Not long ago, my brother and Ji-eun were went to the gym. While working out, he pushed himself too hard and had an unfortunate incident. Basically, something smelly was released. When he asked, 'Ji-eun, doesn't it smell?' she replied, 'A little bit, maybe?! But don't worry, oppa. Just move to the wheelchair. Let me check if anything happened. If it did, I'll take care of it.'"He added, "I've never heard such reassuring words in my life. After hearing this, I finally felt I could let my brother go in my heart. Goodbye, brother."Park Wi's brother was criticized for treating Song Ji-eun more as a caregiver than a wife and for acting as if he felt liberated from having to take care of Park Wi.Many felt the speech was inappropriate, leading to heightened controversy.Ultimately, that portion of the speech was removed from the video posted on Park Wi's YouTube channel after the wedding.Despite the backlash against Park Wi's family and the sympathy expressed for her, Song Ji-eun appeared unbothered, openly showing her love for Park Wi.(Credit= 'bimil_jieun' Instagram, '위라클 WERACLE' YouTube)(SBS Star)