[SBS Star] Yulhee Reveals Minhwan Breaking Promise to Stop Exposing Their Kids to Media After Divorce

Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, claimed that her ex-husband, Minhwan of K-pop boy band FTISLAND, broke the promise to stop exposing their children to the media after their divorce.On October 24, Yulhee posted a video on her YouTube channel, revealing surprising information about her ex-husband Minhwan that led to their divorce."But when it comes to raising the children, I thought of it as a whole different story.", Yulhee said."Although he wasn't a good spouse for me, he didn't do wrong with our children. He has a house and lives with a big family. I wanted a separate home, but our children were happy with the condition.""When he and I were getting divorced, we said no more exposing our children to the media. The divorce would affect the kids a lot, especially since our marriage received a lot of attention. We both agreed that we don't want to make money by exposing our children to the media.", she remarked.After their divorce, however, Minhwan appeared on KBS' television show 'The Return of Superman' with their three kids."We both said the same thing at the same time, that we don't want work that involved our children anymore and promised to keep that after divorce.", Yulhee stated, seemingly stressing that Minhwan had broken the promise."Since I started my YouTube channel when we were a happy family, my videos have been about raising our kids. After the divorce, I kept what we spoke about our children in mind.""I stopped publishing that kind of video and turned down offers about holding group purchases on children's items.", she said and added, "So basically, I had to start from scratch."Yulhee then explained why Minhwan received custody of the three children."When we first started talking about divorce after the incident, I said I wanted to take the kids.", she claimed.Yulhee shared that when she told Minhwan that she would take the children, he offered her fifty million won (about 36020.7 dollars) for alimony and monthly child support of two million won (about 1440.8 dollars)."I thought about it realistically. With fifty million won, my three kids and I may afford monthly rented housing. We will, however, have to use most of the monthly child support to pay the rent. To me, it sounded like telling me to leave and die.", she stated.On October 25, as Yulhee's video garnered attention, Minhwan's agency, FNC Entertainment, announced that he would suspend all media activities, including 'The Return of Superman'.Minhwan and Yulhee tied the knot in 2018 and had a son and two daughters.However, the marriage ended in divorce in December last year, and Minhwan got custody of their children.(Credit= '율희의 집' YouTube, KBS The Return of Superman, FNC Entertainment)(SBS Star)