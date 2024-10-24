뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Shin Hye Honestly Shares that Trips with Her Child Do Not Count as True Vacations
Published 2024.10.24
Actress Park Shin Hye shared that she believes a vacation with her child is not really a vacation.

On October 22 episode of SBS' television show "Whenever Possible," Park Shin Hye made a guest appearance.

While walking with hosts Yu Jae Seok and Yoo Yeon Seok, Park Shin Hye mentioned that she recently finished filming her drama, "The Judge from Hell."

She excitedly added, "Now that filming is done, I did a thorough cleaning of our home yesterday. And I'm planning to take a two-week vacation to the U.S."

Park Shin Hye then proudly shared that she was invited by professional golfer Yang Yong-eun, and Yoo Yeon Seok, who enjoys golf, could not hide his envy.

Yoo Yeon Seok remarked, "You know, Jae Seok, Shin Hye is really good at golf." 

Park Shin Hye responded, "I do love golf, but with all the filming for the drama, I haven't had a chance to play. Just when I start to improve, filming comes along, and my skills drop right back to square one," then chuckled. 
Yu Jae Seok commented, "Still, it must be nice to go on a two-week vacation after finishing the project," and then asked Yoo Yeon Seok, who also enjoys traveling, whether he had gone on a trip somewhere recently. 

Yoo Yeon Seok replied, "I love to travel, but I haven't been able to go lately. I did take a one-day trip to Japan though." 

To Yoo Yeon Seok's answer, Yu Jae Seok replied, "That's something you can only do because you're single."

Park Shin Hye strongly agreed, saying, "That's right. We also imagine doing things like that, but it just ends there." 

Yoo Yeon Seok then questioned, "Well, why not just go with your partner then?" to which both Yu Jae Seok and Park Shin Hye simultaneously replied, "But then who will take care of our child?" causing laughter.

Park Shin Hye added, "If you go on a vacation with your child, you can't really call it a vacation." Yu Jae Seok agreed with her.

With a smile, Park Shin Hye shared, "For this U.S. vacation, I've asked for understanding from my family, and I'll be going with a friend from elementary school. I haven't had any real rest for two years."
(Credit= SBS Whenever Possible, 'sunbin_eyesmag' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
