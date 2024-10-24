[SBS Star] "They Were Late" JIN Recalls the Time BTS Members Welcomed Him as He Left the Military

이미지 확대하기

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS shared a behind-the-scenes story about the day the members greeted him as he left the military.On October 23, the YouTube show 'K Star Next Door' dropped a preview clip for the show's upcoming 31st episode, featuring JIN as a guest."BTS is known for the family-like bond the members have with each other.", the host, entertainer Jonathan, said."Yeah. Considering all the time we had spent together, we've been by each other's side for around 12 years.", JIN fondly remarked.Jonathan then brought up the day JIN left the military.JIN completed his mandatory service and left the military on June 12; all the other BTS members except SUGA, who are RM, V, JUNGKOOK, JIMIN, and J-HOPE, greeted JIN in front of the military site."I heard that RM even played the saxophone for you that day!", said the host."Yes. Some members came straight from the military bases they were serving in. So, some came in their military uniforms, and others, who were on leave that day, arrived in their own clothes.", JIN remembered."It's amazing that they all arranged their schedules and got there on time for you.", Jonathan commented.However, JIN said, "They got me waiting that day.""The guys showed up late!", the BTS member added, and his unexpected comment made the host chuckle.At the end of the clip, the host asked JIN if he had anything to say to the members whose discharge date is near."Um, it's a flawed question.", the BTS member said."None of their discharge dates are near. They still have, like, a few hundred days to go. So, there are only members whose discharge date is WAY away.", JIN playfully stated.After an intense laughter, Jonathan said, "Wow, he talks just like my friend!"Meanwhile, the episode of 'K Star Next Door' guested by JIN will be released on October 29.(Credit= '동네스타K' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)(SBS Star)