[SBS Star] "It's Always Been You, Unnie" SOMI Reveals that Her Type Among Female Celebrities Is JEONGYEON
[SBS Star] "It's Always Been You, Unnie" SOMI Reveals that Her Type Among Female Celebrities Is JEONGYEON

Published 2024.10.24 15:53
[SBS Star] "It's Always Been You, Unnie" SOMI Reveals that Her Type Among Female Celebrities Is JEONGYEON
K-pop artist SOMI picked JEONGYEON of girl group TWICE as her type among female celebrities.

Recently, SOMI appeared as a guest on JEONGYEON's YouTube show, where she explores celebrities' favorite possessions.

The two stars who trained together at JYP Entertainment spoke together, JEONGYEON told SOMI, "I thought you'd come on my show eventually because you love me." SOMI playfully replied, "That's true." 

After checking out SOMI's favorite items, the two went on a date to a market, where they enjoyed a variety of delicious snacks.

Then, they stopped by a Korean street food spot for some tteokbokki (spicy rice cakes). 
JEONGYEON and SOMI
While eating, JEONGYEON asked curiously, "How long does it usually take you to do your makeup?"

SOMI replied, "It usually takes about an hour and a half, including hair and makeup."

JEONGYEON responded, "You've always been good at makeup. You've got skills. But honestly, I'm not really into makeup or stuff like that."
JEONGYEON and SOMI
SOMI then complimented her, saying, "Well, you're really pretty though."

She then shared, "I'm not sure if you know this, but fans have asked me before to name my type among female celebrities, and I chose you."

She added, "I have so many memories with all the TWICE members from my time as a JYP trainee. When I first saw you, I thought, 'Wow, she's so pretty,' and you still look exactly the same to me. Even now, when I tell fans I like the kind of face you have, they're like, 'Oh, I get your type!' It's always been you for me, unnie. You'll always be my one and only type among female celebrities."

JEONGYEON laughed and asked, "So, I'm your type?" SOMI replied loudly, "I didn't say that so you could get cocky!"
 

(Credit= '감별사' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
