[SBS Star] "She's Doing Well, Right?" 2AM Jeong Jinwoon Mentions Ex He Went Public with in the Past

Jeong Jinwoon of K-pop boy group 2AM brought up his ex-girlfriend with whom he went public.On October 22, 2AM members, Jo Kwon, Jeong Jinwoon, Lee Chang Min, and Lim Seul Ong guested on entertainer Song Eun-yi's YouTube show.Song Eun-yi asked the 2AM members, "K-pop groups used to have their phone usage restricted by companies in the past. I wonder if you guys opened up about your romantic life to each other back in the day.""Everyone did it in secret, little by little. Jinwoon was the one who secretly dated the most, didn't he?", Jo Kwon said, pointing at Jeong Jinwoon."What? No!", Jeong Jinwoon exclaimed, "You know that my relationships had gone nationwide public."Previously, two of Jeong Jinwoon's relationships went public: once with Yeeun (now HA:TFELT) of disbanded K-pop girl group Wonder Girls and once with Gyeong Ree of another disbanded K-pop girl group 9MUSES."But it happened beyond your will, right? You didn't intend to reveal your relationships.", Song Eun-yi asked, to which Jeong Jinwoon replied, "Yeah. It just happened to happen that way."Lee Chang Min said the members tend not to ask each other about their romantic lives."But back when we lived together in a dorm, we could tell if one of us started dating.", he remarked, and the members started sharing how they used to detect each other dating.Jeong Jinwoon talked about Lee Chang Min, who used to share a room with him: "Chang Min always returned at the same time every day. So when he broke his routine, it meant a big change in his life."Lim Seul Ong also shared his episode, "Jo Kwon's room was right next to mine, and they were both right in front of the front door. If the door lock rang early in the morning, we would know that someone started dating."After hearing from 2AM members, Song Eun-yi revealed that she once saw Jeong Jinwoon on a date with one of his ex-girlfriends."And I paid for their drinks. Jinwoon, you were there with that person back then, right? But at the time, I didn't know you were dating her.", Song Eun-yi remarked.Floundering, Jeong Jinwoon responded, "Yeah... Eventually, the relationship became known to everyone."Then, he suddenly asked Lim Seul Ong, "She's doing well, right?""How do I know?", Lim Seul Ong exclaimed, making everyone laugh."I've seen her Instagram, though. She seemed to be doing well.", he added playfully.(Credit= 'VIVO TV - 비보티비' YouTube, 'gyeongree' 'hatfelt' Instagram)(SBS Star)