[SBS Star] Lee Hyewon Shares How Ahn Junghwan Broke His Club's Promise to Marry Her

Former Miss Korea Lee Hyewon shared that her husband, former soccer player Ahn Junghwan broke his promise with his club to marry her.On October 23 episode of MBC's talk show "Radio Star," Lee Hyewon joined as a guest.During the talk, the hosts said to Lee Hyewon, "We heard that in the past, when you and Ahn Junghwan were dating, he was busy trying to win over someone other than you."Lee Hyewon responded, "It was my dad. I was really young back when he wanted to marry me; I was in my third year of university. It was a bit early for marriage. So, my family was kind of against me marrying him—not because of Ahn Junghwan as a person, but more like, because he was an athlete. It was before the legendary 2002 World Cup, and his future after retirement was uncertain. That's why they were against it."She continued, "At that time, I had a 10 PM curfew. As soon as the clock hit 9 on our date, he'd rush to send me home, trying to impress my dad. When he came to meet my family for the first time, he cut his long hair as well. You'd think he would've discussed that with me about it first, but he didn't. He just cut it without saying anything."Another guest, actress Oh Yoon-ah, was surprised and asked, "You mean that hairstyle that got him really popular? That iconic hairstyle?"Nodding, Lee Hyewon said, "Yeah, that one. He had actually promised his club that he wouldn't cut his hair, but he broke that promise to look more presentable for my family. When he walked toward us, I started tearing up. He was so nervous, sweating through his shirt in front of my parents. I felt both sorry and grateful. All kinds of feelings were wrapped up in those tears. The more I thought about spending my life with him, the more emotional I got."Lee Hyewon and Ahn Junghwan married in 2001.They have two children: their daughter, Ahn Ri-won, born in 2004, and their son, Ahn Ri-hwan, born in 2008.(Credit= MBC Radio Star, 'leehyewon2002' Instagram)(SBS Star)