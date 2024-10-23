[SBS Star] "It's Like She Has Jewels in Her Eyes!" Park Shin Hye Raves about IVE YUJIN's Beauty

이미지 확대하기

Actress Park Shin Hye expressed how much of a fan she is of YUJIN, a K-pop girl group IVE member.On October 22, Park Shin Hye guested on the first episode of the second season of SBS' television show 'Whenever Possible'.The actress had a fun time on the show with the hosts, actor Yoo Yeon Seok and entertainer Yu Jae Seok.During their conversation over a meal, Yu Jae Seok noticed how well Park Shin Hye and Yoo Yeon Seok got along."You guys seem to get along very well.", he observed."We once shot a movie together and had great fun back then.", Yoo Yeon Seok replied.Yu Jae Seok commented, "Of all the guests that appeared on this show so far, Shin Hye seems to be the one Yeon Seok feels the most comfortable with."Yu Jae Seok then asked his co-host, "Which guest did I appear to be most comfortable with, in your opinion?"Yoo Yeon Seok answered that it was when entertainers Ji Suk-jin and Jo Hye-ryun guested.Laughing wildly, Yu Jae Seok said, "Yeah, that is spot on! It didn't feel like recording a show when those two guested.""On the contrary, there was a guest I didn't feel comfortable around as much.", Yu Jae Seok remarked, revealing that it was YUJIN."Not that I felt uncomfortable around her. Yeon Seok seemed quite nervous as well that day. Plus, it must have been difficult for YUJIN, too.", he added.Yoo Yeon Seok agreed, explaining that he and Yu Jae Seok found the generation gap between them and YUJIN hard to overcome.Upon hearing YUJIN's name, Park Shin Hye raised her voice and said, "I'd really like to meet her. She's so pretty, it's like she's glowing!""It's like YUJIN has jewels in her eyes. What a pretty girl she is!", Park Shin Hye added, expressing her love for YUJIN."I know. It's like it shines when YUJIN smiles.", Yu Jae Seok agreed."I never got to shine like that in my life. It's a bummer.", he quipped, expecting some response.However, Yoo Yeon Seok and Park Shin Hye silently focused on their food, making a hilarious scene.Following Yu Jae Seok's, "Hey, why are you guys not saying anything?", the three of them burst into laughter.(Credit= SBS Whenever Possible, '_yujin_an' Instagram)(SBS Star)