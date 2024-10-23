뉴스
[SBS Star] "It Was My Own Hell" Yulhee Reveals that Minhwan Was the One Who Asked for Divorce
Published 2024.10.23
Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, talked about her divorce from Minhwan, a K-pop boy band FTISLAND member.

On the October 22 broadcast of TV CHOSUN's television show 'I Am Single Now', Yulhee guested and reflected on her marriage and divorce.

Yulhee tied the knot with Minhwan in 2018 and had three children; however, their marriage ended in divorce in December last year.

When asked when her marriage started to go through a crisis, Yulhee said it happened without her realizing it.

"I didn't sense it. It felt so sudden. Most memories from my marriage are happy because I never felt like the relationship was in crisis."

"But hell started for me as soon as I realized it. It was my own hell.", Yulhee remarked, wiping away her tears.
Yulhee & Minhwan
"Then, when did you realize that your marriage was in crisis?", a cast member asked Yulhee.

"There was a moment I came up against it.", Yulhee replied.

She continued, "When the term 'divorce' was mentioned seriously for the first time, my initial response was, 'Let's get over this'. I thought I would overcome this difficulty since I loved him. We were in love, and we had children, too."

"But by then, our emotional gap had already become too big. We reached the point where getting divorced seemed the right thing to do for each other.", Yulhee stated.
Yulhee & Minhwan
"Getting the word 'divorce' out of your mouth must have taken a lot of courage.", the show's producer told Yulhee.

Yulhee's response garnered attention as she revealed, "I didn't. I'm not who brought it up, so I have no idea."

She continued, "I was deeply concerned about our children. I'm not referring to the issue of custody; I'm talking about the wounds our children would suffer. Because, after all, we chose to divorce because there was no other option."

'I Am Single Now' is a reality show that follows its cast members as they deal with life after divorce and embrace their new single status.
Yulhee & Minhwan
(Credit= TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, FNC Entertainment)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
