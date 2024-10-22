뉴스
[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Honestly Reacts to Son Tae-young Being Asked for Her Number in NYC
[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Honestly Reacts to Son Tae-young Being Asked for Her Number in NYC

Published 2024.10.22
[SBS Star] Kwon Sang-woo Honestly Reacts to Son Tae-young Being Asked for Her Number in NYC
Actor Kwon Sang-woo showed his honest response to his wife, actress Son Tae-young, getting asked for her phone number by a random guy on the street in New York's Koreatown.

Recently, a new video was uploaded on Son Tae-young's YouTube channel "Mrs. New Jersey Son Tae-young."

The video showed Son Tae-young acting as a tour guide for her YouTube crew, who visited New York City for the first time in a year.

Together, they went sightseeing, watched the sunset from the Empire State Building, and ate some tteokbokki in Koreatown.

After the tour, Son Tae-young shared, "It was a bit tiring, but I think I did better than I expected. The sunset was so beautiful, it's something I’ll remember for a long time. I visited K-Town two years ago for a nighttime shoot, but I didn't walk around like this. It's my first time realizing, 'So this is what it's like at night.' It felt different to come back after a while," expressing her satisfaction as a tour guide for the day. 
Son Tae-young
Son Tae-young
On her way to the parking lot to head back home in New Jersey, a man approached Son Tae-young out of nowhere and asked for her phone number. 

However, when he noticed there was someone filming her behind her, he quickly walked away.

One of the staff remarked, "Did he just ask for your number?" to which Son Tae-young, looking a bit confused, responded that she thought he was asking for directions at first.

She then humorously added, "Make sure to keep this scene in so my husband can see it!"
 

Son Tae-young later commented on the video, saying, "Looks like I'm still 'hot'! I hope my husband watches this video until the very end!" 

In response, Kwon Sang-woo wrote in the comments, "Seeing someone hit on my wife like that instantly made me made, but I guess the guy's got good taste... Anyway, nighttime can be dangerous. Be careful when you are out and about at night!" showing his affection for his wife.
Son Tae-young
(Credit= 'Mrs.뉴저지 손태영' YouTube, 'sontaeyoung_official' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
