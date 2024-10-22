[SBS Star] Jung Yong Hwa Says CNBLUE Spent Hundreds of Millions of Won on Music Show Appearances

이미지 확대하기

K-pop boy band CNBLUE members opened up about the immense dedication they invested to dispel the rumors that they were hand-synching.On the October 19 episode of JTBC's television show 'Knowing Bros', the members of CNBLUE, Jung Yong Hwa, Lee Jung Shin, and Kang Min Hyuk, guested.Although it has been 15 years since the band debuted, CNBLUE members said they are still rookies on festivals."Our international tour schedule has kept us busy, making it challenging to join festivals in the country.", Lee Jung Shin shared, "But we've started participating in festivals a lot since early this year."Jung Yong Hwa further explained, "In the past, many festivals asked us to play recordings of instruments instead when we mentioned we wanted to do live performances. We turned down the offers from the festivals where we couldn't perform fully live."There used to be rumors swirling around CNBLUE that they were hand-synching, merely pretending to play their instruments while using recorded music.Addressing this, Jung Yong Hwa revealed that the members decided something big to clear the rumors."We were under a lot of controversy about hand-synching. We resolved to become famous and show them our live stage. At some point after our debut, we started doing pre-filmed live performances on music shows.""We had to rent a venue as the arrangement was not feasible for the broadcasters. We spent twenty to thirty million won (about 14503.2 to 21754.7 dollars) each day. That's how much we wanted to show folks that we are a live band.", Jung Yong Hwa recalled."Back then, the system was that singers go on with their activities for five weeks. Therefore, we spent a lot of money—several hundred million won—as we continued our activities (a hundred million won is about 72515.8 dollars). And it was all our own money.", Lee Jung Shin shared.He continued, "We burned hundreds of millions of won in the air to show our live performance because those rumors were truly hurtful. However, we didn't get much feedback about it. The reactions were far less than we expected.""Honestly, I regretted it a little. We might have just shown our live performance at concerts!", Lee Jung Shin said, making everyone chuckle.Lee Jung Shin previously shared how much performers on music shows earn when he appeared on a YouTube show in May."Music shows pay us fifty thousand won (about 36.3 dollars) for every appearance. It hardly covers the cost of food or transportation either.", he said.(Credit= JTBC Knowing Bros)(SBS Star)