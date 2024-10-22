[SBS Star] Byul Reminisces About the Time When She Had a Huge Fight with HAHA

이미지 확대하기

Singer Byul recalled the time when she had a big fight with her husband, singer HAHA, in front of his friends.On October 21 episode of entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show, "Shoot Bro," HAHA, Byul, their singer friend SKULL made a guest appearance.Since SKULL and HAHA have been friends even before HAHA started dating Byul, Shin Dong-yeob asked SKULL, "You must know all about HAHA's dating life and marriage, and there must have been times when you felt a bit awkward in the middle," to which HAHA replied, "Oh yeah, he does. You know, he's even knelt down, crying, at one point."Byul told the story, "We rarely raise our voices or have big fights. He only gets scolded most of the time. If he gets scolded and just moves on, things don't escalate. But if a bit of ego gets involved…" HAHA chimed in, "That day, I think I just didn't feel like listening to her."Byul continued, "It was the day HAHA drank with his work friends at their studio, including SKULL. While drinking, he apparently said to them, 'Let's go, guys. It's time to wrap up. Well, I should go home anyway.' SKULL and the others guys told him that he should go as he was too drunk, but HAHA didn't leave."She went on, "So I ended up going to get him. When I got there, HAHA was like, 'I was going to leave. Why did you come all the way here?' Then he insisted he wasn't going and told me to go home first."With an awkward smile, HAHA explained, "I didn't want my friends to see me following her out to go home, you know what I mean?" while Byul added, "I could've just said, 'Okay, don't take too long,' or something, but I remember that it was pretty much the same the day before and the day before that."Watching this unfold, SKULL remarked, "The tension between them kept escalating. It was the first time I saw them fight so seriously, and I thought, 'Oh my! They might get divorced.' It was that bad. I felt terrible as they fought because of this drinking session that involved me."HAHA laughed and claimed, "What? No! It wasn't that bad!" then Byul said, "Anyway, I cried in front of SKULL at that time. He tried to defend HAHA, as he felt bad for what was going on. But I was also struggling with raising kids and all, so I couldn't help but break down and cry."SKULL added, "I had a lot of drinks too, and I felt so bad that things turned out that way, so I cried. I just felt like everything was my fault."As they reminisced about the past, the three of them looked at each other and burst into laughter.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube)(SBS Star)