[SBS Star] "He's Just All Sweet" Jung So Min Talks about a Thoughtful Gift Jung Hae In Gave Her

Actress Jung So Min shared that actor Jung Hae In gave her a thoughtful gift.On October 21, a fashion magazine posted a video interview featuring Jung So Min and Jung Hae In on its YouTube channel.In tvN's recently concluded television series, 'Love Next Door', the two stars portrayed two childhood friends falling for each other, 'Choi Seung-hyo' (Jung Hae In) and 'Bae Seok-ryu' (Jung So Min).In an interview following a photo session, Jung So Min and Jung Hae In answered random questions about the series.The first question asked, "Although 'Choi Seung-hyo' constantly teases 'Bae Seok-ryu', he always cares for her. I want to ask Jung Hae In if he is like that, too; sweet on the inside when he doesn't seem like it on the outside.""I don't think I'm exactly like that.", Jung Hae In said, and Jung So Min agreed, "Hae In is just all sweet."Another question asked the two about their final day filming 'Love Next Door'."On the last day, I couldn't believe that it came to an end.", Jung So Min expressed.Jung So Min and Jung Hae In recounted that they pledged to stop each other if one broke down in tears on their last day."We both were like, is this really the end?", Jung So Min reminisced."When the filming was over, it felt like my feet didn't want to leave the filming site. I walked around there for some time without reason.", Jung Hae In remarked.Jung So Min added, "I still miss the filming site so much."The two 'Love Next Door' stars have shown fantastic chemistry in the series, sparking romance rumors.Jung Hae In said the real-life chemistry between him and Jung So Min was also fantastic; Jung So Min commented that they were "too busy laughing together" during the filming."We went through the filming doing a lot of fun pranks on each other. The director helped us a lot, too.", Jung Hae In remarked.When asked what gift they would like to give each other, Jung So Min chose the matching rings she and Jung Hae In shared for the photo shoot."I think jewelry is the most sincere and heartfelt gift.", she explained."Yeah, you have to be sincere since it's so expensive! When you buy jewelry as a gift, the price tag makes you care about what you choose.", Jung Hae In playfully said.As Jung Hae In said a hat would be a good gift, Jung So Min agreed, saying he had given her one."He gave me a present that I can use every day: a hat with the character I adore printed on it.", Jung So Min said, flashing a thumbs up at Jung Hae In, making him smile.(Credit= 'Harper's BAZAAR Korea' YouTube)(SBS Star)