[SBS Star] Moon Sang Min Reveals that He Does Not Like His Smile
Published 2024.10.22 12:23 View Count
[SBS Star] Moon Sang Min Reveals that He Does Not Like His Smile
Actor Moon Sang Min shared that he is not a fan of his smile.

On October 22, a fashion magazine unveiled cover photos of Moon Sang Min for their November issue. 

Along with these photos that highlighted his stunning visuals, they also published an interview with him.

In his interview, Moon Sang Min revealed the behind-the-scenes stories from his recently-ended series "Cinderella at 2 AM," where he played Seo Ju-won, the definition of young, rich, and handsome.
Moon Sang Min
To better understand the characteristics of his chaebol (wealthy business family) character, he referenced the performances of Park Seo Jun from "What's Wrong with Secretary Kim" and JUNHO from "King the Land," he stated. 

He added, "I tried to maintain the upright and confident posture unique to chaebol characters through rigorous workouts and running sessions." 

When asked about the differences between himself and Seo Ju-won, he laughed, saying, "While we share a romantic and honest personality with quite a bit of aegyo, I'm different in that I'm not a chaebol."
Moon Sang Min
The actor then highlighted his "confident smile" as the aspect he paid the most attention to in portraying his character. 

He explained, "I've always taken my smile as something I didn't like about myself, which affected my confidence. However, since my role required me to flirt with my smile, I've worked hard to smile beautifully." 

Following that, Moon Sang Min was questioned about the pressure of repeatedly landing leading roles as a rising star. 

To this question, he emphasized his sense of responsibility, stating, "I don't completely let go of the pressure, but I try to just focus on acting while filming." 

At the end of the interview, Moon Sang Min expressed his desire to keep acting for as long as possible.
Moon Sang Min
(Credit= 'atstar1_' '_sangmxn_Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
