[SBS Star] SM Ent. Reveal Their Costume Warehouse with 110,000 Stage Outfits for the First Time

The massive SM Entertainment costume warehouse has been revealed for the very first time.In the 278th episode of KBS' television show "I Am the Boss," which aired on October 20, model agency ESTeem's CEO Kim So-yeon visited the SM Entertainment costume warehouse to prepare for the second "Catwalk Festa."Kim So-yeon described the "Catwalk Festa" as "an exhibition featuring outfits worn by K-pop artists during performances, with the designer creating works inspired by those pieces."Immediately after entering the SM Entertainment costume warehouse, Kim So-yeon exclaimed, "Wow, look at this! Girls' Generation's outfits?! No way!" upon seeing the endless rows of clothes.During her tour of the SM Entertainment costume warehouse, she was informed that there were outfits for RIIZE.Excited, Kim So-yeon revealed her love for the rookie K-pop boy group RIIZE by saying, "I'm a huge fan of RIIZE. The first thing I do after I wake up in the morning is look at their pictures."While hugging their outfits, she said, "You know, I regretted not having kids for the very first time after RIIZE's debut. I kept thinking how nice it would have been to have sons like them."This warehouse were filled with all SM Entertainment artists' stage outfits, from BoA's to EXO's, SHINee's, Red Velvet's and more.This was the first time even the show's host, Jeon Hyun Moo, who is under SM Entertainment, saw the inside of the 1,070-pyeong (about 38,000 square feet) SM Entertainment costume warehouse.As to how many outfits there were, Kim Dae-bin, the director of the warehouse, replied, "About 110,000 pieces," and estimated the value by saying, "If you add it all up, it might be enough to buy a 12-story building on Gangnam-daero," surprising everyone.When asked if there were any of the outfits worn by Jeon Hyun Moo were there, the director flatly replied, "Well, we didn't see much value in Jeon Hyun Moo's outfits, so no." eliciting laughter.(Credit= KBS I Am the Boss)(SBS Star)