뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] SM Ent. Reveal Their Costume Warehouse with 110,000 Stage Outfits for the First Time
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] SM Ent. Reveal Their Costume Warehouse with 110,000 Stage Outfits for the First Time

Published 2024.10.21 18:19 View Count
[SBS Star] SM Ent. Reveal Their Costume Warehouse with 110,000 Stage Outfits for the First Time
The massive SM Entertainment costume warehouse has been revealed for the very first time.

In the 278th episode of KBS' television show "I Am the Boss," which aired on October 20, model agency ESTeem's CEO Kim So-yeon visited the SM Entertainment costume warehouse to prepare for the second "Catwalk Festa." 

Kim So-yeon described the "Catwalk Festa" as "an exhibition featuring outfits worn by K-pop artists during performances, with the designer creating works inspired by those pieces." 

Immediately after entering the SM Entertainment costume warehouse, Kim So-yeon exclaimed, "Wow, look at this! Girls' Generation's outfits?! No way!" upon seeing the endless rows of clothes. 
SM Ent. costume warehouse
During her tour of the SM Entertainment costume warehouse, she was informed that there were outfits for RIIZE.

Excited, Kim So-yeon revealed her love for the rookie K-pop boy group RIIZE by saying, "I'm a huge fan of RIIZE. The first thing I do after I wake up in the morning is look at their pictures." 

While hugging their outfits, she said, "You know, I regretted not having kids for the very first time after RIIZE's debut. I kept thinking how nice it would have been to have sons like them."
SM Ent. costume warehouse
This warehouse were filled with all SM Entertainment artists' stage outfits, from BoA's to EXO's, SHINee's, Red Velvet's and more. 

This was the first time even the show's host, Jeon Hyun Moo, who is under SM Entertainment, saw the inside of the 1,070-pyeong (about 38,000 square feet) SM Entertainment costume warehouse.

As to how many outfits there were, Kim Dae-bin, the director of the warehouse, replied, "About 110,000 pieces," and estimated the value by saying, "If you add it all up, it might be enough to buy a 12-story building on Gangnam-daero," surprising everyone.

When asked if there were any of the outfits worn by Jeon Hyun Moo were there, the director flatly replied, "Well, we didn't see much value in Jeon Hyun Moo's outfits, so no." eliciting laughter.
SM Ent. costume warehouse
(Credit= KBS I Am the Boss) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지