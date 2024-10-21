뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "No More Christmas Together" Lee Dong Wook Gives Amusing Toast at Cho Sae-ho's Wedding
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "No More Christmas Together" Lee Dong Wook Gives Amusing Toast at Cho Sae-ho's Wedding

Published 2024.10.21 18:15 View Count
[SBS Star] "No More Christmas Together" Lee Dong Wook Gives Amusing Toast at Cho Sae-ho's Wedding
Actor Lee Dong Wook gave a funny toast at the wedding of his dear friend, entertainer Cho Sae-ho.

On October 20, Lee Dong Wook attended Cho Sae-ho's wedding ceremony as he tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend at the Shilla Hotel in Jangchung-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul.

Lee Dong Wook has been one of Cho Sae-ho's close friends in the entertainment industry since their time together on SBS' reality show 'Roommate'.

As a good friend he is, the actor took part in Cho Sae-ho's wedding photoshoot as a best man.
Lee Dong Wook & Cho Sae-ho
At Cho Sae-ho's wedding ceremony, Lee Dong Wook again showed how a good friend he is to Cho Sae-ho with a heartfelt toast.

"Cho Sae-ho is a man who never changes.", Lee Dong Wook remarked during the toast, as reported exclusively by media outlet SPOTV NEWS.

"He hasn't changed since I first got to know him. He still takes good care of people and still loves luxury designer brands.", Lee Dong Wook said both lovingly and teasingly, causing an eruption of laughter from the wedding guests.

"I'm glad we won't be spending Christmas together anymore.", the actor said, congratulating his friend.
Lee Dong Wook & Cho Sae-ho
Veteran comedian Nam Hee-seok also made a toast; he called out entertainer Yu Jae Seok among the guests.

After prompting Yu Jae Seok to stand up, Nam Hee-seok introduced him as the person responsible for making Cho Sae-ho's name big.

Yu Jae Seok flashed a proud smile as he waved both hands, getting a round of applause from the other guests.
Lee Dong Wook & Cho Sae-ho
After the ceremony, Cho Sae-ho took to his Instagram to express his gratitude before embarking on a honeymoon trip to Italy with his wife. 

"So many people helped me during the preparations for my wedding. I will never forget this gratitude as I continue my life."

"With the blessings you have sent us, my wife and I will spend the rest of our lives together, treasuring and relying on each other. I hope you continue to cheer us as we build our life filled with happiness and gratitude.", Cho Sae-ho wrote.
Lee Dong Wook & Cho Sae-ho
(Credit= 'godjp' 'chosaeho' 'iamhyunjishin' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지