[SBS Star] "No More Christmas Together" Lee Dong Wook Gives Amusing Toast at Cho Sae-ho's Wedding

Actor Lee Dong Wook gave a funny toast at the wedding of his dear friend, entertainer Cho Sae-ho.On October 20, Lee Dong Wook attended Cho Sae-ho's wedding ceremony as he tied the knot with his non-celebrity girlfriend at the Shilla Hotel in Jangchung-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul.Lee Dong Wook has been one of Cho Sae-ho's close friends in the entertainment industry since their time together on SBS' reality show 'Roommate'.As a good friend he is, the actor took part in Cho Sae-ho's wedding photoshoot as a best man.At Cho Sae-ho's wedding ceremony, Lee Dong Wook again showed how a good friend he is to Cho Sae-ho with a heartfelt toast."Cho Sae-ho is a man who never changes.", Lee Dong Wook remarked during the toast, as reported exclusively by media outlet SPOTV NEWS."He hasn't changed since I first got to know him. He still takes good care of people and still loves luxury designer brands.", Lee Dong Wook said both lovingly and teasingly, causing an eruption of laughter from the wedding guests."I'm glad we won't be spending Christmas together anymore.", the actor said, congratulating his friend.Veteran comedian Nam Hee-seok also made a toast; he called out entertainer Yu Jae Seok among the guests.After prompting Yu Jae Seok to stand up, Nam Hee-seok introduced him as the person responsible for making Cho Sae-ho's name big.Yu Jae Seok flashed a proud smile as he waved both hands, getting a round of applause from the other guests.After the ceremony, Cho Sae-ho took to his Instagram to express his gratitude before embarking on a honeymoon trip to Italy with his wife."So many people helped me during the preparations for my wedding. I will never forget this gratitude as I continue my life.""With the blessings you have sent us, my wife and I will spend the rest of our lives together, treasuring and relying on each other. I hope you continue to cheer us as we build our life filled with happiness and gratitude.", Cho Sae-ho wrote.(Credit= 'godjp' 'chosaeho' 'iamhyunjishin' Instagram, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, Online Community)(SBS Star)