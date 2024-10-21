[SBS Star] Kim Soo Hyun Sings the Song He Repeatedly Requested at IU's Concert at His Own Fan Meeting

Actor Kim Soo Hyun sang K-pop artist IU's "Only I Didn't Know" at his fan meeting, the song he had requested IU to sing at her recent concert.On October 19, Kim Soo Hyun held his fan meeting "2024 Asia Tour: EYES ON YOU" at Korea University Hwajeong Gymnasium, Seoul.At the fan meeting, Kim Soo Hyun treated fans to a special performance of "Only I Didn't Know."Even though Kim Soo Hyun is not a singer, he sang the song perfectly, melting the hearts of all the fans in attendance.After his performance, Kim Soo Hyun shared a funny reason for why he chose to sing "Only I Didn't Know" over the many other song options he had.With a laugh, Kim Soo Hyun said, "Remember I went to IU's concert recently? At that time, I requested 'Only I Didn't Know' when she asked us what we wanted for the encore, but she didn't sing it. I was so disappointed—I really wanted to hear it! So, I decided to sing it myself today."Back in March when IU had a concert in Seoul, Kim Soo Hyun made headlines for loudly requesting "Only I Didn't Know."At that time, his voice echoed through the venue, showing just how much he loves the song.Kim Soo Hyun and IU became friends while filming KBS' series "Dream High" in 2011.They also filmed another KBS' series "The Producers" together four years later.(Credit= 'soovelyy' YouTube, 'yrMiLsDbp9JFnEo' X, 'soohyun_k216' Instagram)(SBS Star)