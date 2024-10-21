뉴스
[SBS Star] 'Former JYP Ent. Trainee' KISS OF LIFE NATTY Shares J.Y. Park's Response to Her Success
Published 2024.10.21 15:12
NATTY of K-pop girl group KISS OF LIFE revealed how J.Y. Park, the head producer of JYP Entertainment―where she previously trained―responded to her success. 

On October 17, a video featuring NATTY and JULIE was uploaded on entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube channel. 

In the video, Shin Dong-yeob asked NATTY, "Do you feel like everyone has their time?" 

This question came up because it is well-known that NATTY took many years to finally break into the K-pop industry.
NATTY
NATTY
NATTY replied, "Yeah, I do. I really do feel that way. I spent 10 years as a trainee, went on two survival audition shows, and even made my solo debut. I faced a lot of setbacks, but I kept pushing, saying to myself, 'My time come one day.'"

She added with a smile, "It feels like the public is finally starting to recognize all the hard work I've put in over the years."

To this, Shin Dong-yeob joked that the employees at JYP Entertainment are getting scolded by J.Y. Park. 

He said, "J.Y. Park is probably saying, 'Why did you guys fail to see such potential in NATTY when she was with us?!'" making NATTY and JULIE laugh. 

NATTY then shared, "I actually met J.Y. Park once at a music show after my debut as KISS OF LIFE. He immediately recognized me and said, 'I'm so happy for your success.' His words touched my heart."
NATTY
NATTY
NATTY first appeared on TV as a contestant of JYP Entertainment's survival audition show 'SIXTEEN' in 2014. 

After failing to make her debut on 'SIXTEEN', she left JYP Entertainment and participated in another survival audition show 'Idol School', where she also failed to make her debut. 

Then in May 2020, NATTY released her solo debut single 'NINETEEN', and made her official group debut as part of KISS OF LIFE in July 2023. 

(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, Mnet SIXTEEN)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
