[SBS Star] Nam Bo-ra Shares Her Wedding News & Reveals Details about Her Husband-to-Be
[SBS Star] Nam Bo-ra Shares Her Wedding News & Reveals Details about Her Husband-to-Be

Published 2024.10.21 14:46
[SBS Star] Nam Bo-ra Shares Her Wedding News & Reveals Details about Her Husband-to-Be
Actress Nam Bo-ra announced her engagement to a businessman boyfriend.

On October 20, Nam Bo-ra took to her YouTube channel to announce her engagement.

In her latest YouTube video, the actress captured a heartfelt moment as her boyfriend proposed to her with a stunning wedding ring, leaving her in tears of joy.
 

"I found someone I can connect with and promised to spend my life with him. Get ready to see more of our happy moments together.", she remarked in the caption.
Nam Bo-ra
After receiving tons of congratulations on her social media platforms, Nam Bo-ra shared her thoughts in an exclusive phone interview with a media outlet, Xports News.

"So many people have been congratulating us. It was more than I expected, for which I feel incredibly grateful. I'm inspired to live better; I feel more responsible about my life and a desire to adopt a more disciplined lifestyle.", the actress shared.

Nam Bo-ra, 34, also talked about her fiancé, a businessman the same age as her.

"My boyfriend and I have known each other for three to four years. I met him while doing a church volunteer work."
Nam Bo-ra
Nam Bo-ra shared what made her decide to marry her boyfriend.

"My boyfriend is genuinely a kind person. He always encourages me, like, 'Bo-ra, you can do this.'. He embraces my flaws and always communicates with kind and warm words. He is someone who helps me find a better path. He's the kind of person I can count on, who will always be by my side."

"Seeing happily married friends around me made me think about marriage. I was like, I want to join the married club, too.”, she added.

Nam Bo-ra, the eldest of 13 siblings, said she is the first to get married among her brothers and sisters.

"My marriage will be the first among us. I think me tying the knot first might open the minds of my younger siblings.", the actress remarked.
Nam Bo-ra
Nam Bo-ra is planning a wedding ceremony sometime next year.

The actress revealed her plans to continue her vibrant career as an actress even after tying the knot, saying, "I'll keep working like before."

Meanwhile, Nam Bo-ra received her first spotlight on her TV show appearance with her family members in 2005 while she was in high school.

Since debuting in 2006, Nam Bo-ra has been actively starring in many television series and films; she recently started communicating with fans via her YouTube channel.
Nam Bo-ra
(Credit= '남보라의 인생극장' 'tvN' YouTube, 'nambora' Instagram)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
