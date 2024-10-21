[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA Honestly Responds to the Term "Jang-Ka-Sull-Yu"

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

YUNA of K-pop girl group ITZY shared her honest reaction to the term "Jang-Ka-Sull-Yu."On October 15, a video featuring ITZY as guests was uploaded on the YouTube channel "The K Star Next Door."As the conversation started, the host, Jonathan, said, "I recently said something that might have upset ITZY fans."He continued, "Earlier, when NMIXX's SULLYOON appeared on this show, I asked her about the term 'Jang-Ka-Sull,' but it turns out the correct term is 'Jang-Ka-Sull-Yu.' Have you heard of this term?" he asked YUNA."Jang-Ka-Sull-Yu" refers to a term used to describe (Jang) WONYOUNG of IVE, KARINA of aespa, SULLYOON of NMIXX, and YUNA of ITZY, who are the main "visual" members of the fourth generation girl groups.Laughing awkwardly, YUNA responded, "Shall I be honest? I did look it up, yes."YUNA then candidly said, "Don't we all look things up about us? I basically looked the term up after learning about it. But people were like, 'I've never heard of 'Jang-Ka-Sull-Yu,' isn't it 'Jang-Ka-Sull'?' I mean, I don't know which one is the correct term, but I was just really thankful for being mentioned there."Then, she thanked all K-pop fans, making everyone in the studio burst out laughing.Jonathan then declared, "We'll make sure to correct it. From now on, on 'The K Star Next Door,' we'll call it 'Yu-Jang-Ka-Sull.'"However, LIA revealed, "I saw somewhere that you said KARINA was the prettiest among the people you've met."YUNA playfully teased Jonathan, saying, "So, is it going to be 'Ka-Jang-Sull-Yu' then?" leaving Jonathan sweat.Chuckling, he replied, "On 'The K Star Next Door,' it's definitely 'Yu-Jang-Ka-Sull.' We'll keep it that way."(Credit= '동네스타K' YouTube, 'for_everyoung10' 'katarinabluu' 'nmixx_official' 'igotyuandme' Instagram)(SBS Star)