[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Talks About the Dream-Like Feeling of Working with Shin Mina

Recently, Kim Young Dae met with reporters in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul, to discuss his recently concluded tvN-TVING's drama "No Gain No Love"
He continued, "Shin Mina was so beautiful in person. And every time I went to the set, not only was I excited but also could not believe it. When I watched the show with my parents at home, they'd say, 'Seriously though, how is it possible that you're acting alongside Shin Mina?!' and I'd agree, saying, 'Exactly!' It was truly an honor."
The actor added, "'My Girlfriend is a Gumiho' aired when I was in middle school, and it was such a sensation at the time. So, when I first met Shin Mina, I could hardly speak. But when we started acting, she wasn't Shin Mina anymore. She perfectly transformed into Son Hae-young. Her great acting skills allowed me to focus and feel comfortable on set at all times."
(Credit= tvN-TVING No Gain No Love, OUTER KOREA)
(SBS Star)