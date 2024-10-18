[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Talks About the Dream-Like Feeling of Working with Shin Mina

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Kim Young Dae shared his thoughts on working with actress Shin Mina, an actress he admired since childhood, in the drama "No Gain No Love"Recently, Kim Young Dae met with reporters in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul, to discuss his recently concluded tvN-TVING's drama "No Gain No Love"Kim Young Dae, who played Kim Ji-wook, a night shift convenience store worker who avoids causing trouble for others, reflected on working with Shin Mina: "I enjoyed watching 'My Girlfriend is a Gumiho' when I was young, so for me, Shin Mina has always been the 'gumiho' (a mythical Korean nine-tailed fox that can shapeshift into a beautiful woman). I was captivated by that drama, and the strong impression it left on me still lingers."He continued, "Shin Mina was so beautiful in person. And every time I went to the set, not only was I excited but also could not believe it. When I watched the show with my parents at home, they'd say, 'Seriously though, how is it possible that you're acting alongside Shin Mina?!' and I'd agree, saying, 'Exactly!' It was truly an honor."The actor added, "'My Girlfriend is a Gumiho' aired when I was in middle school, and it was such a sensation at the time. So, when I first met Shin Mina, I could hardly speak. But when we started acting, she wasn't Shin Mina anymore. She perfectly transformed into Son Hae-young. Her great acting skills allowed me to focus and feel comfortable on set at all times.""No Gain No Love" is a romance drama about a woman, Son Hae-young (Shin Mina), who gets married because she does not want to lose, and a man, Kim Ji-wook (Kim Young Dae), who becomes her groom because he does not want to be a burden to anyone. The drama successfully ended on the 1st.(Credit= tvN-TVING No Gain No Love, OUTER KOREA)(SBS Star)