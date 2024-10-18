뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Talks About the Dream-Like Feeling of Working with Shin Mina
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Talks About the Dream-Like Feeling of Working with Shin Mina

Published 2024.10.18 18:30 View Count
[SBS Star] Kim Young Dae Talks About the Dream-Like Feeling of Working with Shin Mina
Actor Kim Young Dae shared his thoughts on working with actress Shin Mina, an actress he admired since childhood, in the drama "No Gain No Love" 

Recently, Kim Young Dae met with reporters in Nonhyeon-dong, Seoul, to discuss his recently concluded tvN-TVING's drama "No Gain No Love" 
Kim Young Dae
Kim Young Dae, who played Kim Ji-wook, a night shift convenience store worker who avoids causing trouble for others, reflected on working with Shin Mina: "I enjoyed watching 'My Girlfriend is a Gumiho' when I was young, so for me, Shin Mina has always been the 'gumiho' (a mythical Korean nine-tailed fox that can shapeshift into a beautiful woman). I was captivated by that drama, and the strong impression it left on me still lingers."

He continued, "Shin Mina was so beautiful in person. And every time I went to the set, not only was I excited but also could not believe it. When I watched the show with my parents at home, they'd say, 'Seriously though, how is it possible that you're acting alongside Shin Mina?!' and I'd agree, saying, 'Exactly!' It was truly an honor." 

The actor added, "'My Girlfriend is a Gumiho' aired when I was in middle school, and it was such a sensation at the time. So, when I first met Shin Mina, I could hardly speak. But when we started acting, she wasn't Shin Mina anymore. She perfectly transformed into Son Hae-young. Her great acting skills allowed me to focus and feel comfortable on set at all times." 
Kim Young Dae
"No Gain No Love" is a romance drama about a woman, Son Hae-young (Shin Mina), who gets married because she does not want to lose, and a man, Kim Ji-wook (Kim Young Dae), who becomes her groom because he does not want to be a burden to anyone. The drama successfully ended on the 1st.

(Credit= tvN-TVING No Gain No Love, OUTER KOREA) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지