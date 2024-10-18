[SBS Star] Hyeri Radiates Positivity Amidst Recent 'Han So-hee the Malicious Commenter' Speculations

이미지 확대하기

Hyeri of K-pop girl group Girl's Day smiled despite the recent controversies involving actress Han So-hee.On October 17, Hyeri attended an annual fashion awards ceremony at S Factory in Seongsu-dong, Seoul.Gracing the event with a stunning sparkling black dress, Hyeri received the Best Style Icon Woman award."I'm thrilled to receive this amazing award.", Hyeri said during her acceptance speech, "I diligently showcased a variety of looks this year, and I believe that's why I'm honored with this award. I hope to come back next year with even more pretty looks. Thank you!"Following the ceremony, Hyeri took to her Instagram to share her heartfelt emotions.With photos from the event, Hyeri wrote, "Today's Hyeri, Sparkling Best Style Icon. It's beginning to feel like year-end season.""I worked diligently for the last year, and I'll continue to do that next year.", Hyeri concluded with fire emojis.Hyeri's calm attitude at the awards ceremony and the positivity of her Instagram post gained attention, especially in light of an incident involving Han So-hee that took the internet by storm just a day before.On October 16, an online post revealed that a private Instagram account actress Jun Jong Seo was following had left malicious comments on Hyeri's official account.Some online users speculated that the account's owner was Han So-hee, a close friend of Jun Jong Seo.The suspicions deepened for several reasons: the profile picture of the mentioned account closely resembled one previously shared by Han So-hee, and the account was created in March, the same period when a controversy involving Han So-hee, actor Ryu Jun Yeol, and Hyeri broke.9ATO Entertainment, Han So-hee's agency, quickly denied the rumors with a statement.As the speculations kept spreading, Han So-hee's agency issued another statement."The social media account revealed by the media does not belong to Han So-hee. We are prepared to take full legal responsibility if this is not true.", the agency stated, asking the public to avoid making unverified speculation.With this recent happening, Hyeri once again captured unwanted attention alongside Ryu Jun Yeol, her ex-boyfriend, and his ex-girlfriend, Han So-hee.However, Hyeri gracefully smiled throughout her first public appearance after the incident.Fans could not help but applaud Hyeri's attitude at the event and the positive spirit that her latest Instagram post exuded.(Credit= SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul, 'hyeri_0609' 'wjswhdtj94' Instagram, Online Community)(SBS Star)