[SBS Star] Both Yu Ee-su ♥ Shin Min-kyu Delete All Photos Together; Did They Break Up?
[SBS Star] Both Yu Ee-su ♥ Shin Min-kyu Delete All Photos Together; Did They Break Up?

[SBS Star] Both Yu Ee-su ♥ Shin Min-kyu Delete All Photos Together; Did They Break Up?
Influencers Yu Ee-su and Shin Min-kyu, the couple who started their relationship through "Heart Signal 4," are once again facing breakup rumors.

Speculation has been growing in online communities recently, with fans noticing that all photos and reels of the couple have been deleted from both of their social media accounts.

This sudden move has left many wondering if they have quietly called it quits.

One curious fan even directly commented on Shin Min-kyu's account, asking, "What happened to the photos with Ee-su? Did you delete them?"

However, as of now, Shin Min-kyu has not responded, leaving fans even more puzzled.
Shin Min-kyu and Yu Ee-su
Yu Ee-su and Shin Min-kyu started dating after featuring on the popular dating show "Heart Signal 4," which wrapped up in August last year.

They showed great chemistry on the show, and matched with each other on the final episode. 

Fans were thrilled to see their connection blossom into a real-life romance, and the couple openly shared glimpses of their relationship through Instagram, making them one of the show's most beloved pairings.
Shin Min-kyu and Yu Ee-su
This is not the first time breakup rumors have circulated about them though.

Last year, they unfollowed each other on Instagram, which fueled speculation about a split. 

At the time, both Yu Ee-su and Shin Min-kyu remained silent, but soon after, they refollowed each other, putting the rumors to rest.

This time, however, with all traces of their couple photos and posts gone from both accounts, the breakup rumors are gaining more traction. 

But neither of them has said anything about it yet. 
Shin Min-kyu and Yu Ee-su
(Credit= Channel A Heart Signal 4, 'eesuhy' Instagram)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
