[SBS Star] "When I'm Alone with Her…" Gong Yoo Reveals What Kind of Boyfriend He Is

Actor Gong Yoo, who has not publicly shared any of his relationships since debuting in 1999, opened up about his dating style.On October 17, a video featuring Gong Yoo was released on actress Chae Jung-an's YouTube channel "Chae Jung-an TV."Gong Yoo and Chae Jung-an starred together in the 2007 hit series "Coffee Prince."In the series, Gong Yoo portrayed Choi Han-gyeol, the heir to a coffee company who enters a fake engagement with Ko Eun-chan (actress Yoon Eun Hye), believing her to be a boy at the time.They pretend to be a gay couple to avoid the pressure from his family to marry.Eventually, it is revealed that Ko Eun-chan is actually a girl, and through his relationship with her, Choi Han-gyeol discovers the true meaning of love.Chae Jung-an played Han Yoo-joo, Choi Han-gyeol's first love.While speaking about their complicated relationship in "Coffee Prince," Chae Jung-an curiously asked Gong Yoo what he is like when he is in a relationship.Gong Yoo said, "I might come off as caring, but I can be a bit distant and somewhat dry. When I'm in a group, I can be warm and friendly, but it's different in one-on-one situations. I'm more passive than active, so I tend to get along well with someone who can take the lead."Chae Jung-an then remembered what Gong Yoo told her 17 years ago when they were filming "Coffee Prince" together.She shared, "At that time, I asked you about your ideal relationship, and you responded, 'A relationship where each person can do their own thing in the same space.'"Hearing this, Gong Yoo nodded and stated, "I still have a similar thought now."(Credit= '채정안TV' YouTube, Management Soop)(SBS Star)