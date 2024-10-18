뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "We're No Longer in Touch with Each Other" Park Ji Hoon Delivers Sad News About Wanna One
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "We're No Longer in Touch with Each Other" Park Ji Hoon Delivers Sad News About Wanna One

Published 2024.10.18 12:30 View Count
[SBS Star] "We're No Longer in Touch with Each Other" Park Ji Hoon Delivers Sad News About Wanna One
Actor/singer Park Ji Hoon shared that the members of disbanded project group Wanna One are no longer in touch with each other. 

On October 17, Park Ji Hoon had a press interview ahead of the release of his movie "Audrey." 

During the interview, Park Ji Hoon said, "I'm currently focused on acting, but that doesn't mean I've completely stopped my music career. I want to show a good balance by doing both."
Park Ji Hoon
Wanna One, the group formed through Mnet's survival show Produce 101 Season 2, had a significant impact in Korea, gaining immense popularity and love.

The fandom for Wanna One still exists, and with the recent reunions of groups like 2NE1, GFRIEND, and SS501, there has been talk about a Wanna One reunion.

When asked about the possibility of a reunion, Park Ji Hoon smiled and said, "I recently checked, and it looks like there was a little resurgence of interest in Wanna One. I'm open to reuniting at any time. I really want to do it. If the other members are willing as well, I'd run over immediately to participate."

However, when asked, "Do you still keep in touch with the members?" Park Ji Hoon candidly admitted, "To be honest, we don't." 

He explained, "It's not because we're not close, but rather, we always cheer each other on in spirit, and it's always nice to see them when we do meet. But everyone is busy. Some of the closer members might stay in contact, but I'm not really in touch with them." 
Park Ji Hoon
Wanna One debuted following "Produce 101 Season 2" in August 2017 and officially wrapped up with their final concert "Therefore" in January 2019. 

After Wanna One disbanded, Park Ji Hoon debuted as solo.  

(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, YY Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지