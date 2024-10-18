[SBS Star] "We're No Longer in Touch with Each Other" Park Ji Hoon Delivers Sad News About Wanna One

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor/singer Park Ji Hoon shared that the members of disbanded project group Wanna One are no longer in touch with each other.On October 17, Park Ji Hoon had a press interview ahead of the release of his movie "Audrey."During the interview, Park Ji Hoon said, "I'm currently focused on acting, but that doesn't mean I've completely stopped my music career. I want to show a good balance by doing both."Wanna One, the group formed through Mnet's survival show Produce 101 Season 2, had a significant impact in Korea, gaining immense popularity and love.The fandom for Wanna One still exists, and with the recent reunions of groups like 2NE1, GFRIEND, and SS501, there has been talk about a Wanna One reunion.When asked about the possibility of a reunion, Park Ji Hoon smiled and said, "I recently checked, and it looks like there was a little resurgence of interest in Wanna One. I'm open to reuniting at any time. I really want to do it. If the other members are willing as well, I'd run over immediately to participate."However, when asked, "Do you still keep in touch with the members?" Park Ji Hoon candidly admitted, "To be honest, we don't."He explained, "It's not because we're not close, but rather, we always cheer each other on in spirit, and it's always nice to see them when we do meet. But everyone is busy. Some of the closer members might stay in contact, but I'm not really in touch with them."Wanna One debuted following "Produce 101 Season 2" in August 2017 and officially wrapped up with their final concert "Therefore" in January 2019.After Wanna One disbanded, Park Ji Hoon debuted as solo.(Credit= 'WannaOne.official' Facebook, YY Entertainment)(SBS Star)