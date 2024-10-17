[SBS Star] "He's Often Sensitive" So Yujin Shares How She Avoids Conflicts with Paik Jong-won

이미지 확대하기

Actress So Yujin spoke about how she avoids conflicts with her husband, Paik Jong-won, a well-known Korean food expert.On October 14 episode of MBC's television show "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell," the hosts discussed the conflicts that some married couples face.During the discussion, So Yujin asked the other hosts, "You know how there are times when your partner seems more sensitive than usual. How do you handle those days?"When Moon Se Yoon jokingly asked, "Are you looking for tips because you've had some trouble with Paik Jong-won?", So Yujin laughed and replied, "Well, my husband is often quite sensitive. When I think it might be because of me, I quietly try to avoid him."She added, "But usually, when I'm sure he's not sensitive because of me, I'll say, 'Honey, you must be tired,' and try to handle it in different ways."Psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young then commented, "Because of my professional background, I don't usually avoid conflicts. But I also don't ask about the reason for the sensitivity right away."She added, "I often stroke my husband's head or hold his hand tightly. Then he starts opening up, saying, 'You know, the thing is...'"Paik Jong-won and So Yujin got married in January 2013; they currently have one son and two daughters.When they got married, the couple received a lot of attention because of their 15-year age difference, with So Yujin being the younger one.Recently, Paik Jong-won appeared as a judge alongside chef Ahn Sung-jae on the Netflix cooking survival show "Culinary Class Wars."(Credit= MBC Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell, 'yujin_so' Instagram)(SBS Star)