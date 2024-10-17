뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "He's Often Sensitive" So Yujin Shares How She Avoids Conflicts with Paik Jong-won
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "He's Often Sensitive" So Yujin Shares How She Avoids Conflicts with Paik Jong-won

Published 2024.10.17 18:35 View Count
[SBS Star] "He's Often Sensitive" So Yujin Shares How She Avoids Conflicts with Paik Jong-won
Actress So Yujin spoke about how she avoids conflicts with her husband, Paik Jong-won, a well-known Korean food expert. 

On October 14 episode of MBC's television show "Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell," the hosts discussed the conflicts that some married couples face.

During the discussion, So Yujin asked the other hosts, "You know how there are times when your partner seems more sensitive than usual. How do you handle those days?"

When Moon Se Yoon jokingly asked, "Are you looking for tips because you've had some trouble with Paik Jong-won?", So Yujin laughed and replied, "Well, my husband is often quite sensitive. When I think it might be because of me, I quietly try to avoid him."

She added, "But usually, when I'm sure he's not sensitive because of me, I'll say, 'Honey, you must be tired,' and try to handle it in different ways."

Psychiatrist Dr. Oh Eun-young then commented, "Because of my professional background, I don't usually avoid conflicts. But I also don't ask about the reason for the sensitivity right away."

She added, "I often stroke my husband's head or hold his hand tightly. Then he starts opening up, saying, 'You know, the thing is...'"
So Yujin
So Yujin
Paik Jong-won and So Yujin got married in January 2013; they currently have one son and two daughters.

When they got married, the couple received a lot of attention because of their 15-year age difference, with So Yujin being the younger one.

Recently, Paik Jong-won appeared as a judge alongside chef Ahn Sung-jae on the Netflix cooking survival show "Culinary Class Wars." 
 

(Credit= MBC Oh Eun-young's Report: Marriage Hell, 'yujin_so' Instagram) 

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지