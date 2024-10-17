뉴스
[SBS Star] Park Ji Hoon Tells His Grief on Recent Passing of His Grandma Who Suffered from Alzheimer's
Published 2024.10.17 18:48
Actor Park Ji Hoon spoke about his recent personal loss while sharing his experience of starring in a film about Alzheimer's.

On October 17, Park Ji Hoon talked to a news outlet to discuss his upcoming film, 'Audrey', at a coffee place in Samcheong-dong, Jongno-gu, Seoul.

The family drama 'Audrey' centers on 'Ki-hoon' (Park Ji Hoon), who happily runs a noodle shop with his mother, 'Mi-yeon' (actress Kim Jung-nan).

One day, 'Mi-yeon' gets diagnosed with Alzheimer's, which prompts 'Ki-hoon' to reconnect with his estranged sister 'Ji-eun' (actress Kim Bo Young).
Park Ji Hoon
In 'Audrey', Park Ji Hoon portrays a loving son who strives to protect his mother after she is diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

The actor said his love for his grandmother inspired him to star in the film.

"My grandma suffered from Alzheimer's. The last time I saw her was during the Chuseok holidays. I heard that she went to bed holding a fifty-thousand-won bill, waiting to give me that when I get there.", Park Ji Hoon said.

He hesitated before adding, "But I couldn't come to see her on the exact day of Chuseok because work ran late. I went there the next day, but she couldn't give me the bill; she didn't recall who I was. That she couldn't remember me made me sad."
Park Ji Hoon
Park Ji Hoon shared that his grandmother passed away recently.

"She passed away the day after we had 'Audrey' preview. It broke my heart. I wish she had waited until the movie came out and watched it."

Park Ji Hoon said the fact that the film covers Alzheimer's was not the only reason for his participation, "I like to explore different roles."

"I never thought that my grandma would get Alzheimer's. The realization that this situation can happen to any family drove me to participate in this film."

"I thought about my grandma a lot while playing 'Ki-hoon'.", the actor added.

Meanwhile, 'Audrey' is set to hit theaters on October 24.
Park Ji Hoon
(Credit= YY Entertainment, Contents Zone)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
