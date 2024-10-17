뉴스
[SBS Star] Kang Daniel Faces Backlash for His Hosting Skills That Have Not Improved for Years
Published 2024.10.17 15:46
Backlash has followed K-pop artist Kang Daniel regarding his abilities as the host of "Stage Fighter."

In the fourth episode of Mnet's survival audition show "Stage Fighter," which aired on October 15, a dance mission combining contemporary dance and ballet was conducted.

This mission was directly linked to the participants' ranking evaluations, and Kang Daniel had the important role of explaining the rules and announcing those who were promoted and demoted as the host.

However, throughout the broadcast, he notably could not take his eyes off the script. This attitude remained unchanged compared to the previous episode, showing no sign of improvement.

Kang Daniel's excessive reliance on the script, even for parts that were not particularly difficult or complex, was enough to raise eyebrows among viewers.

He did not put the script down and kept reading from it, even when moving to different locations, showing a lack of engagement.

In situations where there was no script, he relied on the teleprompter, which hindered his ability to deliver his lines naturally.
Kang Daniel gained attention as the center of the project group Wanna One after ranking first in Mnet's massively popular survival audition show "Produce 101 Season 2" in 2017.

He was later selected as a host for other Mnet's survival audition shows including "Street Woman Fighter" and "Street Girls Fighter" in 2021.

At that time, people questioned his pronunciation and delivery, but more were more forgiving, pointing to his status as a rookie host with limited experience.

Subsequently, Kang Daniel took on the role of a host for "Street Man Fighter" and "Street Woman Fighter 2," earning the nickname "Mnet's son."

However, his hosting skills have not significantly improved in "Stage Fighter." 

Issues with pronunciation and delivery remain unresolved, and the most significant problem cited is his apparent lack of willingness to improve.

Despite receiving a substantial pay for this host position, his excessive reliance on the script has led to significant backlash. 
(Credit= Mnet Stage Fighter, SBS Entertainment News/Bail Seung-chul)

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
