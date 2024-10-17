[SBS Star] "I Liked Him for Real" Park Na-rae Opens Up about Her Feelings for Jung Eun Chae's Boyfriend

이미지 확대하기

Comedian Park Na-rae confessed that she had feelings for artist/TV personality Kim Chung Jae, who is currently in a relationship with actress Jung Eun Chae.On October 16, actresses Ra Mi Ran and Jung Eun Chae guested on Park Na-rae's YouTube show.During their conversation, Park Na-rae said she wanted to meet Jung Eun Chae in person."I've been wanting to meet you, and there's a reason.", Park Na-rae revealed to Jung Eun Chae, "I saw the articles... Those about the one you're seeing."As Park Na-rae finished her sentence, she and Jung Eun Chae burst into laughter."I had a little bit of feelings for him. It was one-sided.", Park Na-rae confessed, to which Jung Eun Chae replied, "Really? I thought it was just an on-air thing!""No, my feelings were real.", Park Na-rae revealed, reminiscing about the time cartoonist KIAN84 set her up for a blind date with Kim Chung Jae on air."He and KIAN84 are very close. When I told KIAN84 that I wanted to date someone like him (Kim Chung Jae), KIAN84 offered to set us up.", Park Na-rae shared.Park Na-rae remarked that she and Kim Chung Jae drank until 4 AM that day.Ra Mi Ran playfully asked Park Na-rae if she got drunk and did something embarrassing in front of him."I didn't hear from him much since then, so I might have.", Park Na-rae joked back.Park Na-rae then shared what it was like to face Kim Chung Jae and Jung Eun Chae's dating news."When the news broke, I complained to KIAN84. I was like, 'What is this? Why did you give me the hope that I might have a chance with him? He's dating someone so beautiful!'. KIAN84 laughed and said, 'I didn't know he would.'. It was hilarious."After hearing everything, Jung Eun Chae said, "He (Kim Chung Jae) asked me to send his regards to you."Park Na-rae was so embarrassed that she jumped off her chair and ran to the fridge to hide her face, making everyone laugh.Kim Chung Jae became famous in 2017 when he appeared on MBC's television show 'I Live Alone' as a hoobae of KIAN84.He gained attention due to his attractive appearance and appeared more on various television shows, but he is currently focusing on his artistic endeavors.In an episode of 'I Live Alone', Kim Chung Jae had a blind date with Park Na-rae.Park Na-rae expressed interest in Kim Chung Jae back then; Kim Chung Jae also spoke nicely of her, but their relationship did not develop into a romantic connection.In March this year, Kim Chung Jae and Jung Eun Chae went public with their relationship.(Credit= '나래식' YouTube, MBC I Live Alone)(SBS Star)