[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Sweetly Holds Microphones for a Female Reporter During J-HOPE's Discharge

JIN of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted sweetly holding a pile of microphones for a female reporter during his fellow member, J-HOPE's discharge.In the morning of October 17, J-HOPE was discharged in Wonju, Gangwon-do; he became the second member of the group to complete his military service.J-HOPE enlisted as an active-duty soldier in April of last year and served as an assistant instructor at the 36th Infantry Division's training center.Many fans and reporters gathered to celebrate J-HOPE's discharge, and JIN was also there, making the occasion even more special.When J-HOPE stepped out of the base, JIN went over with a large bouquet of flowers to congratulate him.J-HOPE then posed for photos and took the microphones handed to him by the reporters.Standing beside him, JIN joked, "Hobi, why do you have so many microphones? When did you become this famous? What's with all the mics?" making everyone laugh.Not long after J-HOPE began speaking, JIN noticed that a female reporter was kneeling while holding a pile of heavy microphones, and offered to hold them for her.Though the reporter gestured that she was fine, JIN insisted and took the microphones from her.As J-HOPE shared his feelings on being discharged, JIN crouched down beside him, holding the microphones without getting in the way.After briefly sharing his feelings, J-HOPE and JIN got into the same van, with JIN's arm around J-HOPE's shoulders, and headed to Seoul together.Not only were ARMY (BTS'fandom) thrilled about J-HOPE completing his service, but they were also touched by how sweet JIN was throughout the event.(Credit= 'SBS 뉴스' YouTube)(SBS Star)