뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Sweetly Holds Microphones for a Female Reporter During J-HOPE's Discharge
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Sweetly Holds Microphones for a Female Reporter During J-HOPE's Discharge

Published 2024.10.17 12:29 View Count
[SBS Star] VIDEO: JIN Sweetly Holds Microphones for a Female Reporter During J-HOPE's Discharge
JIN of K-pop boy group BTS was spotted sweetly holding a pile of microphones for a female reporter during his fellow member, J-HOPE's discharge.

In the morning of October 17, J-HOPE was discharged in Wonju, Gangwon-do; he became the second member of the group to complete his military service.

J-HOPE enlisted as an active-duty soldier in April of last year and served as an assistant instructor at the 36th Infantry Division's training center.

Many fans and reporters gathered to celebrate J-HOPE's discharge, and JIN was also there, making the occasion even more special.

When J-HOPE stepped out of the base, JIN went over with a large bouquet of flowers to congratulate him.

J-HOPE then posed for photos and took the microphones handed to him by the reporters.

Standing beside him, JIN joked, "Hobi, why do you have so many microphones? When did you become this famous? What's with all the mics?" making everyone laugh.
J-HOPE and JIN
J-HOPE and JIN
Not long after J-HOPE began speaking, JIN noticed that a female reporter was kneeling while holding a pile of heavy microphones, and offered to hold them for her.

Though the reporter gestured that she was fine, JIN insisted and took the microphones from her.

As J-HOPE shared his feelings on being discharged, JIN crouched down beside him, holding the microphones without getting in the way.

After briefly sharing his feelings, J-HOPE and JIN got into the same van, with JIN's arm around J-HOPE's shoulders, and headed to Seoul together.

Not only were ARMY (BTS'fandom) thrilled about J-HOPE completing his service, but they were also touched by how sweet JIN was throughout the event. 
 

(Credit= 'SBS 뉴스' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지