[SBS Star] Sung Si-kyung Shares Memories from His Recent Drinks with Cha Eun-woo & BANGCHAN

Singer Sung Si-kyung reminisced about a recent drinking session he had with Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO and BANGCHAN of another boy group Stray Kids.On October 14, a video featuring actor Jang Dong Gun and director Heo Jin-ho was uploaded on Sung Si-kyung's YouTube channel.In the video, Jang Dong Gun asked Sung Si-kyung, a well-known drinker in the entertainment industry, "Did you drink a lot yesterday too?"Sung Si-kyung replied, "Yeah, I did. I do drink a lot these days as well, but it's just a matter of speed now. Actually, it's more about recovery these days."He continued, "Not so long ago, I drank with Cha Eun-woo and BANGCHAN, the three of us. We all got drunk, and as a sunbae, I sent them off in the gentlemanly manner."He added, "But the next day, they woke up after only five hours of sleep and went to work with no issues, while I was reflecting on my actions, drinking hangover alcohol in the afternoon. I recover much slower now. It's different from the good old days."In response, Heo Jin-ho asked, "So how much can you typically drink? Tell me in terms of soju."Jang Dong Gun revealed, "You know, he used to pour whiskey into a beer glass and drink it."Sung Si-kyung laughed and said, "No, no. You're just about to start a rumor. That's how it starts," to which Jang Dong Gun replied, "I've seen it though!"Sung Si-kyung then shared, "Well, yeah. There must have been a moment when that happened. At that time, I didn't count the drinks. I knew how much I drank when it was time to pay. I would be like, 'The two of us had 17 bottles together?! Oh, okay!' But then I would also be like, 'Shall we go for round two?' This was a long time ago though."(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube)(SBS Star)