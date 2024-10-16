뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Sung Si-kyung Shares Memories from His Recent Drinks with Cha Eun-woo & BANGCHAN
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Sung Si-kyung Shares Memories from His Recent Drinks with Cha Eun-woo & BANGCHAN

Published 2024.10.16 18:27 View Count
[SBS Star] Sung Si-kyung Shares Memories from His Recent Drinks with Cha Eun-woo & BANGCHAN
Singer Sung Si-kyung reminisced about a recent drinking session he had with Cha Eun-woo of K-pop boy group ASTRO and BANGCHAN of another boy group Stray Kids.

On October 14, a video featuring actor Jang Dong Gun and director Heo Jin-ho was uploaded on Sung Si-kyung's YouTube channel. 

In the video, Jang Dong Gun asked Sung Si-kyung, a well-known drinker in the entertainment industry, "Did you drink a lot yesterday too?"

Sung Si-kyung replied, "Yeah, I did. I do drink a lot these days as well, but it's just a matter of speed now. Actually, it's more about recovery these days." 

He continued, "Not so long ago, I drank with Cha Eun-woo and BANGCHAN, the three of us. We all got drunk, and as a sunbae, I sent them off in the gentlemanly manner." 

He added, "But the next day, they woke up after only five hours of sleep and went to work with no issues, while I was reflecting on my actions, drinking hangover alcohol in the afternoon. I recover much slower now. It's different from the good old days." 
Sung Si-kyung
Sung Si-kyung
In response, Heo Jin-ho asked, "So how much can you typically drink? Tell me in terms of soju."

Jang Dong Gun revealed, "You know, he used to pour whiskey into a beer glass and drink it."

Sung Si-kyung laughed and said, "No, no. You're just about to start a rumor. That's how it starts," to which Jang Dong Gun replied, "I've seen it though!" 

Sung Si-kyung then shared, "Well, yeah. There must have been a moment when that happened. At that time, I didn't count the drinks. I knew how much I drank when it was time to pay. I would be like, 'The two of us had 17 bottles together?! Oh, okay!' But then I would also be like, 'Shall we go for round two?' This was a long time ago though."
Sung Si-kyung
Sung Si-kyung
(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지