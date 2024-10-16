[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reminisces About Bumping Into Lee Soo-man After Leaving SM Ent.

On October 16, MBC's television show "Radio Star" shared a sneak peek of their upcoming episode online.
In this video, Kim Jae Joong was speaking with "Radio Star" hosts, specifically about the time he unexpectedly bumped into Lee Soo-man after leaving SM Entertainment.
He continued, "Since it had been so long and I wanted to tell him my feelings that had changed over time, I asked a flight attendant for an in-flight postcard and spent a full two hours writing a letter to him. I gave it to him when we were getting off, and he encouragingly told me, 'Keep working hard.'"
Hearing this, one of the hosts, Kim Gu-ra asked, "Did you both know of each other's presence on the plane?" Kim Jae Joong replied, "Of course we did. I even greeted him. But it wasn't a situation where we could talk. Still, I was satisfied with just giving him the letter."
He expressed, "I felt relieved to hear that, as it seemed I managed to convey my feelings well to him through my words. I was very grateful; the gratitude was immense. Despite various incidents, the reason I exist today is that he helped me debut and shaped who I am now, so I wanted to express my gratitude properly."
(SBS Star)