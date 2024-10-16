뉴스
[SBS Star] Kim Jae Joong Reminisces About Bumping Into Lee Soo-man After Leaving SM Ent.
Published 2024.10.16 17:15
Kim Jae Joong of K-pop boy group JYJ revealed that he happened to meet producer Lee Soo-man after leaving SM Entertainment.

On October 16, MBC's television show "Radio Star" shared a sneak peek of their upcoming episode online.

In this video, Kim Jae Joong was speaking with "Radio Star" hosts, specifically about the time he unexpectedly bumped into Lee Soo-man after leaving SM Entertainment. 
Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong shared, "This was a while ago, but I happened to see Lee Soo-man on a plane. I think it was about four years ago. He was sitting in the seat just after the one next to mine.

He continued, "Since it had been so long and I wanted to tell him my feelings that had changed over time, I asked a flight attendant for an in-flight postcard and spent a full two hours writing a letter to him. I gave it to him when we were getting off, and he encouragingly told me, 'Keep working hard.'"

Hearing this, one of the hosts, Kim Gu-ra asked, "Did you both know of each other's presence on the plane?" Kim Jae Joong replied, "Of course we did. I even greeted him. But it wasn't a situation where we could talk. Still, I was satisfied with just giving him the letter."
Kim Jae Joong
Kim Jae Joong added, "Later, I heard from some SM Entertainment staff and through HeeChul that Lee Soo-man had mentioned our chance meeting on the plane and my letter to him multiple times. Apparently, he told everyone, 'I met Jae Joong some time ago, and he gave me a letter. He wrote a lot on it.' He repeated that three or four times, I heard."

He expressed, "I felt relieved to hear that, as it seemed I managed to convey my feelings well to him through my words. I was very grateful; the gratitude was immense. Despite various incidents, the reason I exist today is that he helped me debut and shaped who I am now, so I wanted to express my gratitude properly."
Kim Jae Joong
(Credit= MBC Radio Star, SM Entertainment) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
