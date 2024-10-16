[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Explains What Lee Kwang Soo & Lee Dong Wook Mean to Him

On October 10, the King Kong by Starship YouTube channel released a video titled "Interviews of Lee Dong Wook's Acquaintances | 25th Debut Anniversary Fan Meeting 'Missing: FINDING WOOK' Teaser."
In the video, several of Lee Dong Wook's industry friends appeared, including Yu Jae Seok, who mentioned that he often meets up with Lee Dong Wook.
Then, he mentioned his recent dinner with Lee Dong Wook, comedians Cho Sae-ho, and Nam Chang-hee.
He added, "He's a precious brother to me, and there's really not much more to say. He will always be Wook Dong to me, and he's the only younger friend who has ever bought me a watch."
He continued, "If I had to choose, it would be Dong Wook though. I think he resembles me quite a bit. This is just my personal opinion. It's not about looks, obviously. It's more about the warmth he radiates. He may not be openly affectionate, but he quietly looks out for me at all times. That's the kind of person he is."
(Credit= 'KINGKONG by STARSHIP' '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, SBS Running Man)
(SBS Star)