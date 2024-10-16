뉴스
[SBS Star] Yu Jae Seok Explains What Lee Kwang Soo & Lee Dong Wook Mean to Him
Published 2024.10.16 14:52 View Count
Entertainer Yu Jae Seok shared his thoughts on his close actor friends Lee Dong Wook, Lee Kwang Soo, and Yoo Yeon Seok, whom he considers almost like younger brothers.

On October 10, the King Kong by Starship YouTube channel released a video titled "Interviews of Lee Dong Wook's Acquaintances | 25th Debut Anniversary Fan Meeting 'Missing: FINDING WOOK' Teaser."

In the video, several of Lee Dong Wook's industry friends appeared, including Yu Jae Seok, who mentioned that he often meets up with Lee Dong Wook.

Then, he mentioned his recent dinner with Lee Dong Wook, comedians Cho Sae-ho, and Nam Chang-hee. 
Afterward, Yu Jae Seok reflected on the last time he met Lee Dong Wook outside work, "The last time I saw Dong Wook, he surprised me by buying me a watch. I have no idea why he decided to do that out of the blue. One moment he was saying, 'I'm going to buy you a watch,' and the next, he actually did!"

He added, "He's a precious brother to me, and there's really not much more to say. He will always be Wook Dong to me, and he's the only younger friend who has ever bought me a watch."
When asked to pick his favorite younger brother-like friend among Lee Kwang Soo, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Lee Dong Wook, Yu Jae Seok replied, "I mean, I love all of them to bits. Kwang Soo is like my favorite stuffed animal. I haven't known Yeon Seok for long, but we're currently getting along really well."

He continued, "If I had to choose, it would be Dong Wook though. I think he resembles me quite a bit. This is just my personal opinion. It's not about looks, obviously. It's more about the warmth he radiates. He may not be openly affectionate, but he quietly looks out for me at all times. That's the kind of person he is."
 

(Credit= 'KINGKONG by STARSHIP' '뜬뜬 DdeunDdeun' YouTube, SBS Running Man) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
