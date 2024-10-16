[SBS Star] "Currently, I'm..." Cho Yoonhee Reveals Romance with a Younger Man 4 Years After Divorce?

이미지 확대하기

Actress Cho Yoonhee's remark about her romance with a younger man surprised everyone.On October 15, Cho Yoonhee appeared on TV CHOSUN's reality television show 'I Am Single Now'; the show follows its cast members as they deal with life after divorce and embrace their new single status.In this episode, actress Lee Sang-a, a high-teen star from the 80s, shared her experiences surrounding her three marriages and divorces.The cast members watched Lee Sang-a's back-to-single life via a VCR at the studio.While watching, the host, entertainer Park Mi-sun, asked what marriage means to an actress.Cho Yoonhee responded, "It was damaging to a career in the past. To actresses, getting married meant saying goodbye to playing romantic roles. For the most part, the only options were the role of a wife or mother from then on.""But time has changed, and things got much better now.", the actress added.Announcer Choi Dong Seok said, "There are more romances between women and younger men getting featured these days, right?""Yeah. I'm currently in one with a younger man myself.", Cho Yoonhee replied with a smile, leaving the studio buzzing with surprise."Excuse me, in what? We need you to be more specific! You can't just say that you're 'in one with a younger man'!", Park Mi-sun said with a chuckle.Cho Yoonhee could not help but laugh as she explained, "I'm in a romance with a younger man. I mean, portraying a romance."The actress shared that she is working on a television series where she portrays a romance with a male actor younger than her.Model Kim Sae-rom expressed her surprise, saying, "Wow, I was like, there's breaking news.""I'm sorry, I rushed too much.", Cho Yoonhee said and laughed.Meanwhile, Cho Yoonhee and actor Lee Dong Gun tied the knot in May 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Ro-ah, in December of the same year.However, the couple announced their divorce in May 2020.(Credit= TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, KINGKONG by STARSHIP)(SBS Star)