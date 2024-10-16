[SBS Star] "Currently, I'm..." Cho Yoonhee Reveals Romance with a Younger Man 4 Years After Divorce?

On October 15, Cho Yoonhee appeared on TV CHOSUN's reality television show 'I Am Single Now'; the show follows its cast members as they deal with life after divorce and embrace their new single status.
In this episode, actress Lee Sang-a, a high-teen star from the 80s, shared her experiences surrounding her three marriages and divorces.
While watching, the host, entertainer Park Mi-sun, asked what marriage means to an actress.
Cho Yoonhee responded, "It was damaging to a career in the past. To actresses, getting married meant saying goodbye to playing romantic roles. For the most part, the only options were the role of a wife or mother from then on."
"But time has changed, and things got much better now.", the actress added.
"Yeah. I'm currently in one with a younger man myself.", Cho Yoonhee replied with a smile, leaving the studio buzzing with surprise.
"Excuse me, in what? We need you to be more specific! You can't just say that you're 'in one with a younger man'!", Park Mi-sun said with a chuckle.
Cho Yoonhee could not help but laugh as she explained, "I'm in a romance with a younger man. I mean, portraying a romance."
The actress shared that she is working on a television series where she portrays a romance with a male actor younger than her.
"I'm sorry, I rushed too much.", Cho Yoonhee said and laughed.
Meanwhile, Cho Yoonhee and actor Lee Dong Gun tied the knot in May 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Ro-ah, in December of the same year.
However, the couple announced their divorce in May 2020.
