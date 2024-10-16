뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "Currently, I'm..." Cho Yoonhee Reveals Romance with a Younger Man 4 Years After Divorce?
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "Currently, I'm..." Cho Yoonhee Reveals Romance with a Younger Man 4 Years After Divorce?

Published 2024.10.16 15:07 View Count
[SBS Star] "Currently, I'm..." Cho Yoonhee Reveals Romance with a Younger Man 4 Years After Divorce?
Actress Cho Yoonhee's remark about her romance with a younger man surprised everyone.

On October 15, Cho Yoonhee appeared on TV CHOSUN's reality television show 'I Am Single Now'; the show follows its cast members as they deal with life after divorce and embrace their new single status.

In this episode, actress Lee Sang-a, a high-teen star from the 80s, shared her experiences surrounding her three marriages and divorces.
Cho Yoonhee
The cast members watched Lee Sang-a's back-to-single life via a VCR at the studio.

While watching, the host, entertainer Park Mi-sun, asked what marriage means to an actress.

Cho Yoonhee responded, "It was damaging to a career in the past. To actresses, getting married meant saying goodbye to playing romantic roles. For the most part, the only options were the role of a wife or mother from then on."

"But time has changed, and things got much better now.", the actress added.
Cho Yoonhee
Announcer Choi Dong Seok said, "There are more romances between women and younger men getting featured these days, right?"

"Yeah. I'm currently in one with a younger man myself.", Cho Yoonhee replied with a smile, leaving the studio buzzing with surprise.

"Excuse me, in what? We need you to be more specific! You can't just say that you're 'in one with a younger man'!", Park Mi-sun said with a chuckle.

Cho Yoonhee could not help but laugh as she explained, "I'm in a romance with a younger man. I mean, portraying a romance."

The actress shared that she is working on a television series where she portrays a romance with a male actor younger than her.
Cho Yoonhee
Model Kim Sae-rom expressed her surprise, saying, "Wow, I was like, there's breaking news."

"I'm sorry, I rushed too much.", Cho Yoonhee said and laughed.

Meanwhile, Cho Yoonhee and actor Lee Dong Gun tied the knot in May 2017 and welcomed their daughter, Ro-ah, in December of the same year.

However, the couple announced their divorce in May 2020.
Cho Yoonhee
(Credit= TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, KINGKONG by STARSHIP)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지