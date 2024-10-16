[SBS Star] Yulhee Tearfully Addresses Criticism of Abandoning Her Kids to Enjoy Life After Divorce

이미지 확대하기

Social media influencer Yulhee, formerly of K-pop girl group LABOUM, responded with tears to claims that she abandoned her children for a new life after divorce.At the end of the October 15 episode of TV CHOSUN's show "I Am Single Now," a preview for the next episode featuring Yulhee was presented."I Am Single Now" is a reality series that follows the journeys of people who have recently become single as they adapt to living alone and seek happiness.In this preview, Yulhee introduced herself, saying, "Hi, I'm Yulhee, and I began the second chapter of my life about a year ago."After her divorce, Yulhee mentioned that she has been active as a social media influencer.While observing Yulhee's busy single life, taking photos with a photographer for her social media, the hosts gently asked, "Why did you decide to live apart from your children?"Yulhee confessed that after giving custody of her kids to her husband, Minhwan, a member of boy band FTISLAND, she faced criticisms such as, "You abandoned your kids to enjoy life and have fun."With tears in her eyes, she commented, "I cried continuously until the day I left the home we once shared. I made sure to take as many pictures of them as possible before I left as well."Yulhee married Minhwan in 2018 and had one son and two daughters, but they divorced last December, with Minhwan receiving custody of all three children.At that time, Yulhee explained, "I felt it was best for the children to remain in the environment they were familiar with, to minimize their psychological anxiety. It was also for other practical reasons."(Credit= TV CHOSUN I Am Single Now, 'yul._.hee' Instagram)(SBS Star)