[SBS Star] Lee Jung Jae Opens Up About the Scene Where Gong Yoo Slapped Him Multiple Times

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Actor Lee Jung Jae shared his experience filming a scene where actor Gong Yoo slapped him repeatedly.On October 10, Lee Jung Jae appeared on Netflix Korea's YouTube channel, where he shared a behind-the-scenes story about the filming of "Squid Game."The 2021-released Netflix original series "Squid Game" is a series that tells the story of 456 people who participate in a mysterious survival game with a prize of 45.6 billion won at stake.They risk their lives and take on extreme challenges to become the final winner.On this day, Lee Jung Jae mentioned the scene where he plays ddakji with Gong Yoo at the subway station that leads him to the game.He said, "It's a very important scene where my character, 'Gi-hun' meets 'the ddakji guy' (Gong Yoo) and gets pulled into this bizarre world. Then viewers have to be drawn into this absurd setup along with Gi-hun, so I thought a lot about how to convey that."He also shared, "I think I relied more on strength than technique when playing ddakji. Because of that, I struggled to flip the ddakji in the scenes where it had to be flipped," and humorously added, "Gong Yoo was really good at playing ddakji."Regarding the scene where Gong Yoo slaps him, Lee Jung Jae commented with a laugh, "It's actually better to be the one getting hit. It puts quite a bit of pressure on the one who is doing the hitting. That's why."The actor went on, "Before we started filming that scene, Gong Yoo told me, 'I'll just lightly graze your cheek.' But I said, 'If we do that, the director probably won't approve; we might need to do it for real.' And sure enough, the director didn't approve until it was a real slap, so I got slapped quite a few times that day," then laughed.Currently, the second season of "Squid Game" is in production and is scheduled to be unveiled on December 26.(Credit= 'Netflix Korea 넷플릭스 코리아' YouTube)(SBS Star)