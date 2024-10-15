[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares How Chae Jung-an's Beauty Helped His Acting in 'Coffee Prince'

On October 14, a preview of the next episode of Chae Jung-an's YouTube show featuring Gong Yoo was released on YouTube.
Chae Jung-an and Gong Yoo co-starred in the 2007 hit series "Coffee Prince."
In "Coffee Prince," Gong Yoo played Choi Han-gyeol―a coffee company heir who fake-engages Ko Eun-chan (actress Yoon Eun Hye), who he thought was a boy at the time of their fake-engagement, to act as a gay couple, so that he could escape his family's pressure to get married.
Ko Eun-chan later gets caught that she is actually a girl, and Choi Han-gyeol eventually learns the meaning of true love while with her.
Chae Jung-an played a character named Han Yoo-joo, who is Choi Han-gyeol's first love.
Gong Yoo added, "I don't think Han Yoo-joo and Choi Han-gyeol would have faced many conflicts, so they probably would have lived quite happily ever after."
He continued, "Back then, Jung-an was unbelievably beautiful. People often say that was when Jung-an was at her prettiest. You know, Han-gyeol's first love was Yoo-joo, and that was so easy to act. It was because she really felt like she could be his first love. Honestly, she was so gorgeous."
There was a scene where Chae Jung-an told Gong Yoo to lean on her shoulder, but he lay on her lap instead, making them laugh even more.
Watching this, Gong Yoo said, "Oh, I had no idea! I thought you told me to lie down on your lap," and Chae Jung-an jokingly remarked that he was that flirty back then.
Throughout the conversation, the two continued to reminisce about the "Coffee Prince" days, displaying their amazing chemistry.
(Credit= '채정안TV' YouTube, MBC Coffee Prince)
(SBS Star)