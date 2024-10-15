뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares How Chae Jung-an's Beauty Helped His Acting in 'Coffee Prince'
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares How Chae Jung-an's Beauty Helped His Acting in 'Coffee Prince'

Published 2024.10.15 16:47 View Count
[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares How Chae Jung-an's Beauty Helped His Acting in 'Coffee Prince'
Actor Gong Yoo mentioned that actress Chae Jung-an's beauty during the filming of "Coffee Prince" helped his acting.

On October 14, a preview of the next episode of Chae Jung-an's YouTube show featuring Gong Yoo was released on YouTube.

Chae Jung-an and Gong Yoo co-starred in the 2007 hit series "Coffee Prince." 

In "Coffee Prince," Gong Yoo played Choi Han-gyeol―a coffee company heir who fake-engages Ko Eun-chan (actress Yoon Eun Hye), who he thought was a boy at the time of their fake-engagement, to act as a gay couple, so that he could escape his family's pressure to get married. 

Ko Eun-chan later gets caught that she is actually a girl, and Choi Han-gyeol eventually learns the meaning of true love while with her. 

Chae Jung-an played a character named Han Yoo-joo, who is Choi Han-gyeol's first love.  
Gong Yoo and Chae Jung-an
When the production team asked the two, "What do you think would have happened if Han Yoo-joo and Choi Han-gyeol had ended up together?" both answered, "They would have lived well."

Gong Yoo added, "I don't think Han Yoo-joo and Choi Han-gyeol would have faced many conflicts, so they probably would have lived quite happily ever after."

He continued, "Back then, Jung-an was unbelievably beautiful. People often say that was when Jung-an was at her prettiest. You know, Han-gyeol's first love was Yoo-joo, and that was so easy to act. It was because she really felt like she could be his first love. Honestly, she was so gorgeous." 
Gong Yoo and Chae Jung-an
Gong Yoo and Chae Jung-an then watched some romantic scenes from "Coffee Prince" and laughed, commenting on how flirtatious their characters always were with each other.

There was a scene where Chae Jung-an told Gong Yoo to lean on her shoulder, but he lay on her lap instead, making them laugh even more. 

Watching this, Gong Yoo said, "Oh, I had no idea! I thought you told me to lie down on your lap," and Chae Jung-an jokingly remarked that he was that flirty back then.

Throughout the conversation, the two continued to reminisce about the "Coffee Prince" days, displaying their amazing chemistry.
 

(Credit= '채정안TV' YouTube, MBC Coffee Prince) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지