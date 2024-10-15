[SBS Star] Gong Yoo Shares How Chae Jung-an's Beauty Helped His Acting in 'Coffee Prince'

이미지 확대하기

Actor Gong Yoo mentioned that actress Chae Jung-an's beauty during the filming of "Coffee Prince" helped his acting.On October 14, a preview of the next episode of Chae Jung-an's YouTube show featuring Gong Yoo was released on YouTube.Chae Jung-an and Gong Yoo co-starred in the 2007 hit series "Coffee Prince."In "Coffee Prince," Gong Yoo played Choi Han-gyeol―a coffee company heir who fake-engages Ko Eun-chan (actress Yoon Eun Hye), who he thought was a boy at the time of their fake-engagement, to act as a gay couple, so that he could escape his family's pressure to get married.Ko Eun-chan later gets caught that she is actually a girl, and Choi Han-gyeol eventually learns the meaning of true love while with her.Chae Jung-an played a character named Han Yoo-joo, who is Choi Han-gyeol's first love.When the production team asked the two, "What do you think would have happened if Han Yoo-joo and Choi Han-gyeol had ended up together?" both answered, "They would have lived well."Gong Yoo added, "I don't think Han Yoo-joo and Choi Han-gyeol would have faced many conflicts, so they probably would have lived quite happily ever after."He continued, "Back then, Jung-an was unbelievably beautiful. People often say that was when Jung-an was at her prettiest. You know, Han-gyeol's first love was Yoo-joo, and that was so easy to act. It was because she really felt like she could be his first love. Honestly, she was so gorgeous."Gong Yoo and Chae Jung-an then watched some romantic scenes from "Coffee Prince" and laughed, commenting on how flirtatious their characters always were with each other.There was a scene where Chae Jung-an told Gong Yoo to lean on her shoulder, but he lay on her lap instead, making them laugh even more.Watching this, Gong Yoo said, "Oh, I had no idea! I thought you told me to lie down on your lap," and Chae Jung-an jokingly remarked that he was that flirty back then.Throughout the conversation, the two continued to reminisce about the "Coffee Prince" days, displaying their amazing chemistry.(Credit= '채정안TV' YouTube, MBC Coffee Prince)(SBS Star)