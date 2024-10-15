뉴스
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Young & Park Hyung Sik Caught Having an Intimate Moment at a Recent Event
[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Young & Park Hyung Sik Caught Having an Intimate Moment at a Recent Event

[SBS Star] VIDEO: Park Bo Young & Park Hyung Sik Caught Having an Intimate Moment at a Recent Event
Actress Park Bo Young and actor Park Hyung Sik recently reunited, looking as close as ever.

On October 15, a fashion magazine posted a video on its Instagram with the caption: "'Strong Girl Bong-soon' or 'On Your Wedding Day', that is the question. The lovely Park Bo Young was spotted between the two male leads, bringing back fond memories."

The video shows Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik at 'Love Your W 2024', a charity event for breast cancer awareness held on October 14.

Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik sat next to each other at this star-studded event.

She dazzled in a stunning white outfit, highlighting her lovely charm, while he looked chic in a black jacket.
Park Bo Young & Park Hyung Sik
In the video, Park Bo Young reached out to Park Hyung Sik and affectionately removed an eyelash from his face without knowing that the camera was capturing this moment.

The actress froze when she saw the camera, her eyes widening in surprise; Park Hyung Sik, a bit taken aback, swiftly turned his body to face the camera.
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

W Korea(@wkorea)님의 공유 게시물


The video went on to show the two having a good time at the event; they smiled at the camera, clinked their wine glasses, and talked and laughed together. 

Park Bo Young also interacted with Kim Young-kwang, her co-star in the film 'On Your Wedding Day' (2018), while Park Hyung Sik stood by her side.
Park Bo Young & Park Hyung Sik
Back in 2017, Park Bo Young and Park Hyung Sik played a couple in JTBC's television series 'Strong Girl Bong-soon'.

Their undeniable chemistry in the series made many fans' hearts flutter, igniting dating rumors about them.

Park Hyung Sik addressed the romance rumors surrounding him and Park Bo Young during a recent YouTube show appearance, saying that it was all because of his 'romantic eyes'.

"Bo Young said that I'm a guy who loves everyone. The 'Strong Girl Bong-soon' director began to suspect that something was going on between Bo Young and me, so Bo Young told him, 'Hyung Sik looks at you the same (affectionate) way he looks at me.'.", Park Hyung Sik explained.
Park Bo Young & Park Hyung Sik
(Credit= 'wkorea' Instagram, JTBC Strong Girl Bong-soon)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
