뉴스
SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
- 퀵메뉴 리스트

SBS 뉴스

- 대메뉴 리스트
[SBS Star] "I Have Not Found Any Flaws in Him in over 20 Years" Sung Si-kyung Praises Jang Dong Gun
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스

SBS 뉴스 - 브랜드 리스트
LIVE방송중 제보
SBS 뉴스 - 퀵메뉴 리스트
SBS뉴스 전체메뉴
분야별메뉴 리스트
다시보기메뉴 리스트
연재메뉴 리스트
취재파일메뉴 리스트
오디오메뉴 리스트
비디오머그메뉴 리스트
스브스뉴스 메뉴 리스트
바로가기메뉴 리스트
공지사항메뉴 리스트
스브스프리미엄메뉴 리스트
SBS연예뉴스 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS Star 메뉴 리스트새창 열기 SBS D포럼 메뉴 리스트새창 열기
스브스 프리미엄 검색

SBS 뉴스 상단 메뉴

[SBS Star] "I Have Not Found Any Flaws in Him in over 20 Years" Sung Si-kyung Praises Jang Dong Gun

Published 2024.10.15 14:11 Updated 2024.10.15 14:12 View Count
[SBS Star] "I Have Not Found Any Flaws in Him in over 20 Years" Sung Si-kyung Praises Jang Dong Gun
Singer Sung Si-kyung expressed that, although he has known actor Jang Dong Gun for over 20 years, he cannot find a single flaw in him, even if he tries.

On October 14, a new video was uploaded on Sung Si-kyung's YouTube channel.

In the video, Jang Dong Gun and director Heo Jin-ho, who recently worked on the movie "A Normal Family" together, appeared. 

During the conversation, Heo Jin-ho asked, "So, have you two known each other for a long time?" referring to Sung Si-kyung and Jang Dong Gun's friendship.

Sung Si-kyung responded, "Yeah, we go way back. We became friends around the time of the movie 'Friend' in 2001," and Jang Dong Gun confirmed, "That's right. It's been over 20 years." 
Sung Si-kyung
Sung Si-kyung went on to share, "I have this vivid memory. I remember thinking, 'Dong Gun has really nice hands. He's handsome, but even his hands are nice,' when we first met," complimenting Jang Dong Gun.

He also recalled, "We had a few drinks that day, and after I got home, Dong Gun was the first to text me. He asked, 'Did you get home safely, Si-kyung? Let's meet up again soon.'" 

He continued, "At that time, I thought, 'Wow, he's a superstar—handsome, kind, and has a great personality?! No way, he must have some flaws. Maybe he kicks dogs or has ingrown toenails—there has to be something.' But it turns out he really is flawless."
Sung Si-kyung
Heo Jin-ho also praised Jang Dong Gun's character; he shared a behind-the-story from their shooting. 

He mentioned that he often changed lines on set, even Jang Dong Gun's Chinese lines, when he had already memorized all his lines. 

Jang Dong Gun admitted, "I would stay up all night memorizing them, only for the lines to be changed," expressing his frustration. 

Sung Si-kyung then asked Heo Jin-ho, "Did Dong Gun get angry at you for that?"

Heo Jin-ho responded, "No, he'd just ask me to talk in the car for a bit; he never got angry." Then he turned to Jang Dong Gun and asked, "Why didn't you get angry?" 

Jang Dong Gun chuckled and replied, "There are times when I do. If I feel something is unfair, I'll show a bit of anger."
Sung Si-kyung
(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
이 기사의 덧글 보기 0
이 기사 좋아요 하기 0
페이지 최상단으로 가기
SBS 정보
  • SBS
  • 기사 관련문의 : 02-2061-0006
  • 뉴스 기사제보 : 02-2113-6000
  • Email : sbs8news@sbs.co.kr
  • 대표이사 : 방문신
  • 편집 책임자 : 홍순준
SBSi 정보

Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved. 무단 전재, 재배포 및 AI학습 이용 금지