[SBS Star] "I Have Not Found Any Flaws in Him in over 20 Years" Sung Si-kyung Praises Jang Dong Gun

Singer Sung Si-kyung expressed that, although he has known actor Jang Dong Gun for over 20 years, he cannot find a single flaw in him, even if he tries.On October 14, a new video was uploaded on Sung Si-kyung's YouTube channel.In the video, Jang Dong Gun and director Heo Jin-ho, who recently worked on the movie "A Normal Family" together, appeared.During the conversation, Heo Jin-ho asked, "So, have you two known each other for a long time?" referring to Sung Si-kyung and Jang Dong Gun's friendship.Sung Si-kyung responded, "Yeah, we go way back. We became friends around the time of the movie 'Friend' in 2001," and Jang Dong Gun confirmed, "That's right. It's been over 20 years."Sung Si-kyung went on to share, "I have this vivid memory. I remember thinking, 'Dong Gun has really nice hands. He's handsome, but even his hands are nice,' when we first met," complimenting Jang Dong Gun.He also recalled, "We had a few drinks that day, and after I got home, Dong Gun was the first to text me. He asked, 'Did you get home safely, Si-kyung? Let's meet up again soon.'"He continued, "At that time, I thought, 'Wow, he's a superstar—handsome, kind, and has a great personality?! No way, he must have some flaws. Maybe he kicks dogs or has ingrown toenails—there has to be something.' But it turns out he really is flawless."Heo Jin-ho also praised Jang Dong Gun's character; he shared a behind-the-story from their shooting.He mentioned that he often changed lines on set, even Jang Dong Gun's Chinese lines, when he had already memorized all his lines.Jang Dong Gun admitted, "I would stay up all night memorizing them, only for the lines to be changed," expressing his frustration.Sung Si-kyung then asked Heo Jin-ho, "Did Dong Gun get angry at you for that?"Heo Jin-ho responded, "No, he'd just ask me to talk in the car for a bit; he never got angry." Then he turned to Jang Dong Gun and asked, "Why didn't you get angry?"Jang Dong Gun chuckled and replied, "There are times when I do. If I feel something is unfair, I'll show a bit of anger."(Credit= '성시경 SUNG SI KYUNG' YouTube)(SBS Star)