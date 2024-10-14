뉴스
[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Gets Amazed by the Beauty of Kim Jong-min's 2-Year Girlfriend
Published 2024.10.14 18:53 View Count
Actor Choi Jin Hyuk shared his impression of K-pop group Koyote's member Kim Jong-min's girlfriend. 

In SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy" aired on October 13, Kim Jong-min was seen meeting Choi Jin Hyuk and another actor Lim Won-hee.

Since it was their first time meeting after Kim Jong-min went public with his relationship, Choi Jin Hyuk curiously asked what prompted him to share the news.

Lim Won-hee also chimed in, saying, "'I can't believe you didn't tell us about it first! You've basically talked about it everywhere else but with us!"

Awkwardly smiling, Kim Jong-min explained, "It was all because of HeeChul. He recently kept asking if I had a girlfriend, and I just had to tell him the truth. You know I'm not good at lying." 
My Little Old Boy
When asked how they met, Kim Jong-min replied, "We had a mutual friend, and I met her at a gathering with some friends." 

He added, "My girlfriend is 164 cm tall, but I said she's 162 cm on air the other day, and she scolded me for it. She runs a business, but I don't think I should share too much about her. She feels a bit uncomfortable with too many details being revealed."

Then, Lim Won-hee asked to see a picture, and Kim Jong-min revealed a photo of his girlfriend to the two of them.

Choi Jin Hyuk immediately exclaimed, "Wow, she's beautiful!" and Lim Won-hee remarked, "She has a very sharp presence. There's something about her demeanor. She isn't just pretty; she comes across as very capable and self-assured."

Choi Jin Hyuk added, "She has a completely different vibe from you," causing laughter.
My Little Old Boy
Kim Jong-min then said, "My girlfriend says I'm cute. If a guy seems cute, that's it, right? It means she's really into me," and continued, "We haven't introduced each other to our parents yet, but we've been together for over two years now."

Lim Won-hee then joked, "How about we sing at your wedding?" to which Choi Jin Hyuk replied with a laugh, "Are you planning to ruin his wedding or what?"

Previously, Kim Jong-min mentioned that he has a girlfriend who is 11-year-younger than he is, and they have plans to get married next year. 
My Little Old Boy
(Credit= SBS My Little Old Boy) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
