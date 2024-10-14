[SBS Star] Choi Jin Hyuk Gets Amazed by the Beauty of Kim Jong-min's 2-Year Girlfriend

In SBS' television show "My Little Old Boy" aired on October 13, Kim Jong-min was seen meeting Choi Jin Hyuk and another actor Lim Won-hee.
Since it was their first time meeting after Kim Jong-min went public with his relationship, Choi Jin Hyuk curiously asked what prompted him to share the news.
Lim Won-hee also chimed in, saying, "'I can't believe you didn't tell us about it first! You've basically talked about it everywhere else but with us!"
Awkwardly smiling, Kim Jong-min explained, "It was all because of HeeChul. He recently kept asking if I had a girlfriend, and I just had to tell him the truth. You know I'm not good at lying."
He added, "My girlfriend is 164 cm tall, but I said she's 162 cm on air the other day, and she scolded me for it. She runs a business, but I don't think I should share too much about her. She feels a bit uncomfortable with too many details being revealed."
Then, Lim Won-hee asked to see a picture, and Kim Jong-min revealed a photo of his girlfriend to the two of them.
Choi Jin Hyuk immediately exclaimed, "Wow, she's beautiful!" and Lim Won-hee remarked, "She has a very sharp presence. There's something about her demeanor. She isn't just pretty; she comes across as very capable and self-assured."
Choi Jin Hyuk added, "She has a completely different vibe from you," causing laughter.
Lim Won-hee then joked, "How about we sing at your wedding?" to which Choi Jin Hyuk replied with a laugh, "Are you planning to ruin his wedding or what?"
Previously, Kim Jong-min mentioned that he has a girlfriend who is 11-year-younger than he is, and they have plans to get married next year.
