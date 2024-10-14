뉴스
[SBS Star] "It Was 3 Months After We..." Yoon Seung Ah Recalls Kim Moo Yul's Drunken Post about Her
Published 2024.10.14
Actress Yoon Seung Ah opened up about her first meeting with her husband of nine years, actor Kim Moo Yul.

On October 13, Yoon Seung Ah posted a video on her YouTube channel, recounting how she and her husband first met.

The actress recalled their first meeting 15 years ago at a coffee place, early in the morning before she had to rush off to the airport for her schedule abroad.

"He came to see me, saying he really wanted to meet me. I thought about it briefly since I had to get to the airport in a few hours. I ultimately decided to meet him at a coffee place.", Yoon Seung Ah remembered.

"He appeared to have had some drinks when he arrived. We shyly talked to each other for an hour or two. I can't remember what we talked about, but I recall him wearing a red puffer jacket and looking significantly younger than he is now.", the actress said, bursting into laughter.
Yoon Seung Ah & Kim Moo Yul
"It was truly delightful. I didn't feel tired; I remember how my heart fluttered that day.", Yoon Seung Ah recalled.

"I remember him laughing a lot. Another thing is that he said he came to see me that day after viewing my photos. He said he searched my name online, liked what he saw, and decided to meet me."

"Many people believe I made the first move because he said so often. But in my opinion, he was the one who was more enthusiastic about me.", the actress shared with a beaming smile.
Yoon Seung Ah & Kim Moo Yul
Yoon Seung Ah also mentioned Kim Moo Yul's 'drunken love confession'.

In 2011, Kim Moo Yul accidentally posted a love confession for Yoon Seung Ah on his social media, which led to the couple going public with their relationship.

"As the night draws in after having some drinks, I keep thinking about you. I want to hear your voice and am curious to see your face. I want to call you now. But since you might be asleep, I'm writing this lonely message instead."

"After encountering you, a variable in my life, I feel incomplete, unfamiliar, and uncertain each new day. Maybe it's because you are the one who will make me, who has been half a person, complete. Good night. I'm sorry for rambling like this. 'I miss you' would have been enough.", Kim Moo Yul wrote, tagging Yoon Seung Ah.

Reflecting on this incident, Yoon Seung Ah chuckled and said, "It happened only three months after we first met. So, yeah. He messed up big time there!"
Yoon Seung Ah & Kim Moo Yul

(Credit= '승아로운' YouTube, 'dofwl' Instagram, Online Community)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
