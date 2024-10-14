[SBS Star] Ailee Shares the Cute Love Story with Her Boyfriend 'Single's Inferno' Choi Si-hoon

뉴스
Published 2024.10.14 17:59 View Count
Singer Ailee shared the story of her relationship with her non-celebrity boyfriend, Choi Si-hoon, who appeared on the popular dating show "Single's Inferno."

On October 11, a video featuring Ailee was released on the "JohnMaat" channel. 

In the video, Ailee shared the details of her love story with Choi Si-hoon for the first time.

Ailee said, "Si-hoon and I met through a friend; we weren't set up or anything. At first, we weren't interested in each other. But as we talked more and I got to know him, I realized he was truly an incredible person. He was so genuine and all. Even before we started dating, we both had this simultaneous realization, 'I think I'm going to marry this person.' It just came to us like that."

She added, "He's very supportive of me, and he babies me all the time. I'm 35, but he treats me like I'm a child," with a shy smile. 
Ailee also recalled the date when they made their relationship official.

She said, "It was at g.o.d's concert. We became official, while watching the concert. I remember it was cold at that time, so I placed his jacket over my knees. While enjoying the music, I slipped my hands inside the jacket, and our hands touched. I didn't move, and while everyone else was singing along to the songs, my face turned red. It felt like we were in our own world, and everything went into slow motion."
 

Earlier in March, news broke that Ailee was in a relationship with Choi Si-hoon, with marriage in mind. 

Her agency commented, "Ailee is in a beautiful relationship with a non-celebrity man whom she met through a mutual acquaintance, and they are aiming to get married next year. She plans to share the happy news with her fans when she's ready."

Shortly after, it was revealed that this non-celebrity man was Choi Si-hoon, who gained attention after appearing on Netflix's dating show "Single's Inferno" in 2021. 

Choi Si-hoon was introduced as an actor-turned-fashion entrepreneur during his appearance on "Single's Inferno." He currently runs a restaurant and bar in Seoul.

(Credit= 'JohnMaat' YouTube, 'choi_hun2' Instagram) 

(SBS Star) 
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
