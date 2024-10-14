[SBS Star] Jay Park Opens Up About the Pressure to Show His Abs During 'MOMMAE' Performances

이미지 확대하기

Korean-American hip-hop artist Jay Park revealed that he is scared that he might get criticized if he does not show off his abs during the performance of "MOMMAE."On October 11, a new video was uploaded on DongHae and EunHyuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior's YouTube channel.While reminiscing about the past, Jay Park mentioned his song "MOMMAE," which was released a long time ago but is still beloved by many.Jay Park stated, "'MOMMAE' is a song that is nine years old already. But it's still the most popular and loved song among my works. So I wanted to release another song with a similar vibe, and that was 'McNasty,' which was released this summer."He jokingly added, "I always sing 'MOMMAE' at the Waterbomb music festival, but since I don't know how long I'll be part of Waterbomb, I thought it would just be better for me to release a similar song as soon as I could."EunHyuk commented, "Oh, yeah. That's right. You're like the Waterbomb king. You're always super sexy at Waterbomb," then playfully asked, "How much longer are you going to be sexy for?"Jay Park replied, "Alright then. Let's set a deadline. And I'll be specific. Until August 25, 2026, at 6:27 PM."In response, DongHae and EunHyuk exclaimed, "No, what? That's less than two years away. That's too soon!"DongHae then said, "Let's put the question this way then. Until when will you take your shirt off?"DongHae asked about taking off his shirt, as revealing his abs has now become Jay Park's iconic performance.Jay Park responded, "I don't know. It’s become so iconic that I feel like I'll get criticized if I don't do it. Every time I perform 'MOMMAE,' I look at the audience's reactions, and they're all looking at me as if they're continuously questioning, 'When will he take it off?' You can see the anticipation in their eyes."He added, "When 'MOMMAE' plays and I don't take my shirt off, I feel like the audience will boo me and throw their shoes at me. It's tough to keep this body in shape though."DongHae and EunHyuk empathized, saying, "That must be a struggle," while also expressing their belief that "since you've managed well so far, we believe you'll be able to keep your sexy abs for at least another ten years."(Credit= '동해물과 백두은혁' 'duree la' YouTube)(SBS Star)