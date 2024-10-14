뉴스
[SBS Star] "I Had Nothing, and..." Park Seo Jun Says Kim Soo Hyun Helped Him Get His First Agency
Published 2024.10.14 15:04 View Count
Actor Park Seo Jun shared how fellow actor Kim Soo Hyun helped him in his early days.

On October 13, Park Seo Jun guested on singer Jung Jae-hyung's YouTube show.

During their conversation about Park Seo Jun's journey into acting, Jung Jae-hyung asked the actor why he joined the military so young.

"Because I had nothing. I didn't have any personal connections in the industry.", Park Seo Jun replied.

"I was completely at a loss. I was starting with absolutely nothing. I wasn't sure about my chances in the acting world, so I decided to finish my mandatory military service first.", he added.
Park Seo Jun & Kim Soo Hyun
Park Seo Jun then said it was Kim Soo Hyun who helped him sign with his first management company.

"After my discharge from the military, a friend of a friend of mine introduced me to an agency. My friend, who was close to Kim Soo Hyun, asked Kim Soo Hyun to introduce me to his agency, and Kim Soo Hyun willingly did so."

"I went to the agency, and surprisingly, they brought up the contract the very same day.", Park Seo Jun reminisced, "The CEO gave me a contract form. 'It's a standard contract. If you're not sure, ask a lawyer.', CEO said with great confidence. So I said I'd make a call after looking into it."

"It was such a big agency.", Park Seo Jun said, mentioning that the company was KEYEAST.
Park Seo Jun & Kim Soo Hyun
"So I got myself a management agency, but there were new challenges.", Park Seo Jun continued.

"There were not many opportunities for the newcomers. Only the three major broadcasters mattered back then, which means there were a limited number of projects. There weren't many chances to audition, and hundreds or thousands of people applied when the door opened."

"There always were a few familiar faces whenever I attended an audition. We would notice each other, exchange greetings, and take another look at one another. I had a lot of that.", the actor remembered with a smile.
Park Seo Jun & Kim Soo Hyun
Park Seo Jun also shared that it is difficult for him to make friends with his male peers around the same age.

"It's not because we're competitors; male actors who play lead roles in different projects don't cross paths with one another. Working together on a project can create a strong bond, but two male actors of similar age rarely get to do so."

"I do get to meet them privately, but it was hard to truly connect that way.", the actor said.
Park Seo Jun & Kim Soo Hyun

(Credit= '요정재형' YouTube, SBS Entertainment News/Baik Seung-chul)

(SBS Star)
Copyright Ⓒ SBS. All rights reserved.
Copying, redistribution, and unauthorized use in AI training are strictly prohibited.
