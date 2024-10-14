[SBS Star] ITZY YUNA Reveals Her Older Sister's Jealous Reaction to Being Scouted by JYP Ent.

이미지 확대하기

YUNA of K-pop girl group ITZY revealed how she debuted.On October 10, YUNA guested on entertainer DEX's YouTube show "Fridge Interview."On this day, YUNA recalled the moment she was scouted by JYP Entertainment's casting director, saying, "I was scouted by them when I was in elementary school."She shared, "I wasn't really interested in any K-pop groups, but my older sister was a big fan of BTOB. In 2015, she managed to get tickets to the year-end event 'KBS Song Festival,' and my mom said, 'Take YUNA with you,' so I ended up going with her."YUNA explained, "At that time, I dressed myself up to see the performance. I wore suspenders with skinny jeans, high ponytail, and red sweater, which was really trendy back then."When DEX joked, "Well, it sounds like you couldn't help but stand out at the event," she replied with a laugh, "Thinking back, I feel like I was pretty much asking attention."Then, she revealed that a casting director from JYP Entertainment spotted her while she was looking for a restroom with her older sister and scouted her on the spot.YUNA stated, "My older sister was pretty upset at that time because I was the only one scouted, not her. She kept saying, 'Why did they only give you their business card and not me?' But honestly, I was really happy. I couldn't even focus on the performances; I was just in such a good mood. I felt like I had already debuted or something."Afterward, YUNA began her training at JYP Entertainment following her successful audition, but her journey was far from easy.She revealed, "I cried every night during my trainee days. I was really sleep-deprived. After school, I would spend two and a half hours traveling to the company, practice for four hours, and then make the two and a half hour trip back home, getting in around 12:30 AM. It took me about a year to adapt to that kind of lifestyle."YUNA trained for about three years before she made her debut as a member of ITZY in February 2019.(Credit= '일일칠 - 117' YouTube, Mnet Stray Kids)(SBS Star)