[SBS Star] DongHae & EunHyuk Say HeeChul Kept Urging Them to Leave SM Entertainment

On October 10, DongHae and EunHyuk, Super Junior's unit―Super Junior D&E, appeared on entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Donor Hyeong."
During the talk, EunHyuk and DongHae mentioned that while they renewed their contract with SM Entertainment as Super Junior, they established a separate agency for their unit activities, prompting Shin Dong-yeob to ask more about it.
In response to the question about how things have been, EunHyuk answered, "It's been about a year now, and I think we had made a good choice. If we hadn't done this, we definitely would have regretted it."
He continued, "You know, I wandered around the Seongsu-dong SM Entertainment headquarters for two months after our partial departure. I even cried. I'm a very emotional person; I have a F-type personality. I mean, I really thought I would be with SM Entertainment for the rest of my life."
He went on, "Actually, I thought HeeChul would be the first one out of us to leave SM Entertainment. He always talked about leaving the company. And I've also seen him going out for drinks with representatives from other companies a lot. But he ended up being the first one to renew his contract with SM Entertainment," then chuckled.
(SBS Star)