[SBS Star] DongHae & EunHyuk Say HeeChul Kept Urging Them to Leave SM Entertainment

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

DongHae and EunHyuk of K-pop boy group Super Junior revealed that their fellow group member HeeChul kept urging them to leave SM Entertainment.On October 10, DongHae and EunHyuk, Super Junior's unit―Super Junior D&E, appeared on entertainer Shin Dong-yeob's YouTube show "Donor Hyeong."During the talk, EunHyuk and DongHae mentioned that while they renewed their contract with SM Entertainment as Super Junior, they established a separate agency for their unit activities, prompting Shin Dong-yeob to ask more about it.In response to the question about how things have been, EunHyuk answered, "It's been about a year now, and I think we had made a good choice. If we hadn't done this, we definitely would have regretted it."On the other hand, DongHae revealed his affection for SM Entertainment, where he had been for about 24 years, saying, "After making the decision to partly say goodbye to SM Entertainment, I became so emotional."He continued, "You know, I wandered around the Seongsu-dong SM Entertainment headquarters for two months after our partial departure. I even cried. I'm a very emotional person; I have a F-type personality. I mean, I really thought I would be with SM Entertainment for the rest of my life."When asked about the members' reactions to starting their own company, EunHyuk replied, "As for HeeChul, he strongly recommended that we leave. He even urged us, saying, 'You guys should leave as soon as you can. When are you leaving?! Just leave already!'"He went on, "Actually, I thought HeeChul would be the first one out of us to leave SM Entertainment. He always talked about leaving the company. And I've also seen him going out for drinks with representatives from other companies a lot. But he ended up being the first one to renew his contract with SM Entertainment," then chuckled.(Credit= '짠한형 신동엽' YouTube, 'kimheenim' Instagram)(SBS Star)