[SBS Star] "Seriously? I'm Leaving the Fandom" Korean Fans Unhappy with SEUNGHAN's Return to RIIZE

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

이미지 확대하기

Korean fans are voicing discontent over SEUNGHAN's return to K-pop boy group RIIZE.On October 11, RIIZE's management agency, SM Entertainment, released an official statement, saying, "SEUNGHAN has acknowledged his past mistakes and halted his activities for nearly a year. After discussions with both the company and the group members, we have decided that the next chapter of RIIZE, which has been meticulously planned since before their debut, will be more meaningful with all seven members together. As a result, SEUNGHAN will be returning to the group."Around the same time, SEUNGHAN posted a handwritten letter on the official online fan community."When my pre-debut photos were leaked, I felt deeply disappointed in myself and filled with regret. I know I've let many of you down, and for that, I am truly sorry. During that time, I questioned whether I would ever be able to step on stage again, whether my career in this industry was truly over. In those dark moments, it was my fellow members who reached out to me. I'm overwhelmed with gratitude and guilt for their support," he wrote.He continued, "I'm committed to becoming a more responsible person so that I never hurt our fans, the members, or the company staff again. I will work tirelessly to not let down those who believed in me. My goal is to become an irreplaceable member of RIIZE."In response to his return after a 11-month hiatus, however, RIIZE's fans in Korea reacted negatively.Many fans felt that RIIZE does not need SEUNGHAN, as the group had been doing well without him.They expressed that ever since the controversy over his past surfaced, they no longer wanted him to be part of the group.Some even went as far as to say they would leave the fandom.Soon after his debut, SEUNGHAN was embroiled in controversy when photos surfaced online of him smoking on the street and kissing a woman, believed to be his ex-girlfriend, while lying in bed at a love hotel.As more details about his inappropriate past emerged, concerns about his character began to arise.In light of the ongoing controversies, RIIZE fans staged a truck protest outside SM Entertainment, demanding SEUNGHAN's removal from the group.In response, SM Entertainment issued an official statement on November 22 of last year, announcing SEUNGHAN's indefinite suspension.(Credit= SM Entertainment, WeVerse, Online Community)(SBS Star)